Man Utd narrow next manager hunt to three after Carrick blows his chance

A top reporter claims two super high profile managers are NOT in the frame to become the next permanent manager of Manchester United, with the trio of candidates who are in the running named.

Carrick took charge of Man Utd in an interim capacity in January and up until Wednesday night, appeared to be working wonders for his chances of taking the job outright.

Carrick had overseen six wins and one draw in his first seven games, including hugely impressive victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

Yet despite having a man-advantage for more than half the game, Carrick couldn’t guide his side to victory over Newcastle 24 hours ago, and his undefeated streak also fell.

The loss is a bitter one for Carrick who according to Fabrizio Romano as recently as the beginning of the week, was growing in Man Utd’s estimations.

He stated: “Week after week, the feeling around Carrick is increasingly positive.

“When Manchester United decided to part ways with Ruben Amorim and give Carrick the opportunity, they expected him to do well – but not at this level.

“Now, internally, there is a feeling that Carrick could really have a chance to become the next permanent manager.

But with the defeat to Newcastle now in the books, the latest from another top reporter, Ben Jacobs, suggests Carrick is no longer in with a shout.

Appearing on The United Stand, Jacobs claimed the three managers Man Utd are weighing up hiring are Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Martinez.

Carrick was overlooked, while Jacobs also confirmed high profile pair, Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel, are NOT in the running.

Jacobs has mentioned former Wigan and Everton boss Martinez before, though is among very few who have when discussing the Man Utd job. The appointment of Martinez – who is the current manager of Portugal – would come as a major surprise to many.

De Zerbi has been on INEOS’ radar for multiple years and along with Tuchel, was spoken with prior to United hiring Ruben Amorim in 2024.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, was ahead of the curve when delivering the goods on Nagelsmann earlier this week, with sources revealing the 38-year-old German wants the Old Trafford job…

