Fabrizio Romano insists that Michael Carrick “could really have a chance to become the next permanent manager” at Manchester United after Gary Neville claimed his former teammate is “in the box seat for the job”.

The Red Devils beat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Sunday to move up to third in the Premier League table and boost their chances of Champions League qualification.

Man Utd made the decision to sack Ruben Amorim in December and replace him with Carrick in an interim role until the end of the season.

And Carrick has thrown his hat into the ring for the permanent position with six wins and a draw from his first seven matches in charge of the Red Devils.

Transfer expert Romano revealed on his YouTube channel that “the feeling around Carrick is increasingly positive” inside the club and from the Man Utd hierarchy.

Romano explained: “Manchester United have played seven Premier League games under Michael Carrick, with six wins and one draw.

“The atmosphere around the squad is excellent and the players are very happy with Carrick.

“It does not mean anything has been decided for summer 2026 in terms of the permanent manager.

“But week after week, the feeling around Carrick is increasingly positive.

“When Manchester United decided to part ways with Ruben Amorim and give Carrick the opportunity, they expected him to do well – but not at this level.

“Now, internally, there is a feeling that Carrick could really have a chance to become the next permanent manager.

“It is not decided, but the opportunity is there and he is surprising everyone at the club.”

Next Man Utd manager: Carrick ‘in the box seat for the job’

Sources close to the situation told TEAMtalk on January 23 that Carrick is firmly in the mix for the permanent job with the Man Utd hierarchy, including director of football Jason Wilcox, said to be ‘quietly thrilled’ with the manner of Carrick’s tenure so far.

And his position can only have been strengthened since we broke that story with another two wins over Everton and Crystal Palace giving Man Utd a further six points.

Man Utd legend Neville reckons Carrick “is in the box seat for the job” for the permanent position and admits he’s “surprised” at their progress under his former team-mate.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “The run they have been on has been a shock to everybody. Michael would not have expected this in his wildest dreams.

“He has to keep it going until the end of the season. Today is a big part of that. These games can trip you up.

“Michael is in the box seat for the job. Looking at what is happening now, I think they will qualify for the Champions League.”

Neville added: “I am surprised at where Michael [Carrick] has taken them from what we were seeing around Christmas time.

“The performance levels against Arsenal and City were incredible. I didn’t expect that.”

