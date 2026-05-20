According to reports, Manchester United are considering an unexpected move for Borussia Dortmund defender Julian Ryerson as a replacement for a current star.

Man Utd are set to be active in this summer’s transfer window ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Current interim boss Michael Carrick has done a remarkable job since replacing Ruben Amorim, having got the maximum out of their squad to turn around their season.

Under Carrick, the Red Devils have looked far closer to their Big Six rivals, but they have benefitted from having an easier schedule than other teams this year and next season will offer a truer reflection of their standing as they juggle several competitions.

Therefore, United need quality cover in several positions, and they could target signings in various departments while prioritising their midfield overhaul.

One possibility is to add a new right-back to their squad, and German journalist Patrick Berger claims the Red Devils are plotting a move for Borussia Dortmund star Ryerson.

This is a pretty left-field link, and the signing of the 28-year-old would go against Man Utd’s recent recruitment of signing younger talents with room to improve.

Still, Ryerson, who has 14 assists in the Bundesliga this season, could be a wise addition for Man Utd, though a deal depends on Noussair Mazraoui leaving, the club missing out on preferred targets on their ‘shortlist’ and INEOS agreeing to pay 30 million euros (£26m) to sign him.

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Truth on Ryerson deal revealed as Carrick makes demand to INEOS

Berger said on X: ‘Manchester United are monitoring Julian Ryerson (28/🇳🇴) in case Noussair Mazraoui leaves the club. Ryerson (15 assists during the Bundesliga campaign) is on #MUFC’s RB backup shortlist.

‘Borussia Dortmund rate him highly but not unsellable. Price tag more than €30m.’

In other words, a lot needs to fall into place for Man Utd to sign Ryerson, so their supporters should not get too excited about this potential deal at the moment.

The Daily Mail have also provided information on Ryerson, having claimed that reports of Man Utd’s interest are ‘premature’ as he is ‘not believed to be high on their shopping list’.

FC Barcelona and Newcastle United have also been linked with Ryerson, while Mazraoui, who moved to Old Trafford for a potential total fee of £17m, is more likely to leave Man Urd than Diogo Dalot.

This is because we have reported that Carrick has informed INEOS that he wants Man Utd to keep Dalot beyond this summer and is refusing to let him join Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid.

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