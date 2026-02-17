Man Utd chase for Dortmund star with phenomenal record confirmed by second source

A follow-up report has confirmed Manchester United are rivalling two other clubs for Borussia Dortmund ace Julian Ryerson, who is putting up incredible numbers in Germany this season.

Ryerson is a 28-year-old right-back who can also play as a right midfielder or left-back if required. He broke through at Viking FK in his native Norway before joining Union Berlin in July 2018.

Ryerson went on to play 109 times for Union, helping them gain promotion to the Bundesliga and qualify for Europe two seasons later.

The 39-cap Norway international swapped Union for Dortmund in January 2023. He has hit new heights this season, managing a hugely impressive 13 assists in 29 matches across all competitions.

Only Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise has notched more assists than Ryerson in the German top flight this season, with the latter ahead of other big names such as Luis Diaz and Harry Kane.

It emerged on Saturday that Man Utd have identified Ryerson as a ‘perfect’ addition to bolster their right-back ranks.

German newspaper Bild have now confirmed Man Utd and Newcastle United have joined Barcelona in pursuing the wide man.

Man Utd and Newcastle are both ‘seriously considering’ bringing Ryerson to the Premier League this summer.

Scouts from both English clubs have been impressed by Ryerson’s profile as a ‘robust and exemplary fighter who pushes himself to the limit every game.’

The original report detailing interest in Ryerson claimed Dortmund will sell if a bid worth £30-35million (up to €40m / $48m) arrives.

Ryerson could also have his wages tripled, such is the financial power of top Premier League sides.

Julian Ryerson ‘open’ to Man Utd switch

He is ‘privately open’ to leaving Dortmund and testing himself out in England for the first time.

Man Utd’s interest in Ryerson spells trouble for current right-backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui.

Ryerson would be an upgrade on both players as his crosses are proving deadly, which could help United striker Benjamin Sesko get more chances.

The Red Devils are also expected to enter the market for a new left-back this summer, to help them move on from Luke Shaw and also push Patrick Dorgu further forward.

But those moves will likely come after recruits in midfield, which is a priority for INEOS. Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are two top targets for the position.

