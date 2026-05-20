Rangers winger Findlay Curtis is generating significant transfer interest from English Championship sides, including Wrexham and Middlesbrough, TEAMtalk can reveal, while Serie A clubs are also keen, even though the Scottish giants are showing no inclination to lose the talented teenager this summer.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding loan spell at Kilmarnock from Rangers this season, where his direct, attacking style and goal-scoring form have caught the eye.

Curtis netted five goals during his time at Rugby Park, helping the side in their battle against relegation, and has now earned a place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Sources indicate that Championship sides Middlesbrough and Wrexham, the latter aiming to build next season under ambitious co-owner Ryan Reynolds, are among those monitoring the Scotland international, while Italian clubs Bologna and Udinese continue their regular scouting missions north of the border.

The latter two have successfully recruited Scottish talent in recent years, with Lewis Ferguson thriving at Bologna and Lennon Miller also making the move to Italy.

Curtis, who broke into the Rangers first team last season and impressed in European ties, returned from his loan with renewed confidence.

His inclusion in the World Cup squad – making him one of the youngest players heading to the tournament – is expected to further boost his profile.

However, Rangers, under their new 49ers Enterprises-led ownership, are understood to be committed to nurturing homegrown Scottish talent at the club and want more Scottish players involved in the first team and are ready to issue a firm hands-off approach…

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Rangers to take firm stance over Curtis transfer

Despite the growing interest in the teenage star, Rangers are determined not to weaken their squad and see a player they think is destined to reach the top prised from their grasp.

Such a move would also not go down well with supporters, who have watched with interest as the young attacker has blossomed at Rugby Park.

In light of that, sources insist there has been no indication that Curtis will be made available for sale. The American consortium, which completed its majority takeover last year, is keen to build around promising academy products rather than cashing in prematurely.

Manager Danny Rohl is also believed to view the winger as part of his long-term plans, provided he can secure regular first-team minutes next season. If not, another loan is the most likely outcome.

For Curtis, the immediate focus will be on making an impact at the World Cup, where Scotland face a tough Group C containing Haiti, Morocco and Brazil.

A strong showing on the international stage could intensify interest and his profile, but for now, the youngster remains firmly in Rangers’ future vision.

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