Man Utd veteran takes two stars under his wing in ‘final season’ at Old Trafford

An ultra-professional and revitalised Manchester United veteran has taken two teammates under his wing, though according to Fabrizio Romano, an exit at season’s end is on the cards.

Man Utd shifted numerous unwanted players over the summer, with the likes of Andre Onana, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund all departing, either on loan or in permanent sales.

Rewind the clock back to the end of last season and one player you might have expected to be on the departures board was Casemiro.

The Brazilian’s first season in England was a brilliant one, though now deep into his thirties, campaigns two and three were more of a struggle.

Nevertheless, a fresh report from the Daily Mail has shed light on the work Casemiro is putting in to ensure he can finish his Man Utd career with a flourish.

And with manager Ruben Amorim choosing Casemiro to partner Bruno Fernandes in central midfield in each of Man Utd’s three Premier League matches so far, his efforts are clearly being rewarded.

‘Casemiro is very methodical in his work,’ explained Oscar Ribot, who is Casemiro’s agent and close friend.

‘Gym before training and after training back at his home gym. Physiotherapy treatment as well as using hyperbaric chambers during his rest periods. And there is also his early bed-time.

‘The same as every year for Casemiro – maximum professionalism. He loves to work.’

Casemiro has also implemented a ‘self-imposed sugar ban,’ while a ‘fish-centric’ and ‘strict’ diet ensures he maintains his target weight of around 82.5 kilograms.

Furthermore, Casemiro displayed his professionalism last week when returning from international duty with Brazil early. With Man City on the horizon later today, Casemiro is doing everything he can to ensure a positive result.

Finally, the report also revealed what Casemiro is doing from a squad dynamics perspective and again, it makes great reading for the legacy he’ll leave.

The report added: ‘Paraguayan wing-back Diego Leon has been taken under Casemiro’s wing as a little brother. Many staff hope Casemiro’s intense levels of professionalism stick with the teenage defender.’

Aside from Leon, Casemiro also boasts a ‘very close relationship’ with Brazilian compatriot and new signing, Matheus Cunha.

Cunha has slotted in seamlessly at Man Utd so far and the influence and guiding hand of Casemiro can only have helped.

Casemiro in ‘final season’ at Man Utd

Casemiro tops the salary charts at Old Trafford, pocketing around £350,000-a-week. The veteran’s deal is up next summer but United hold a club option for an extra season.

When taking to YouTube earlier in September, Romano touched on how close – or not – Casemiro came to leaving the club in the summer just gone and stressed United are NOT likely to activate their option for the 2026/27 campaign.

As such, Casemiro is likely in his ‘final season’ with the club and a new chapter at a lower level awaits.

“Keep an eye on Casemiro for 2026,” declared Romano. “This summer, Casemiro was never really close to leaving Manchester United.

“There were some calls from Saudi Arabia around May, but never a concrete proposal.

“We had reports also about Al Ittihad but from what I’m told Al Ittihad never made a bid in July or August.

“But for 2026 I think there is a concrete chance to see Casemiro leaving Man Utd. This could be the final season for Casemiro in European high level football. Maybe trying something different from 2026.

A subsequent update from journalist Jorge Nicola named the five clubs already taking a look at Casemiro for next summer.

