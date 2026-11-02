Man Utd targeting FOUR Borussia Dortmund stars after weekend scouting mission

Manchester United were among the clubs represented at the Allianz Arena on Saturday for Bayern Munich’s huge clash with Borussia Dortmund, but TEAMtalk understands their focus was firmly on the visiting side.

United sent scouts to assess up to four Dortmund players, with striker Serhou Guirassy, midfielder Jobe Bellingham, Felix Nmecha and left-back Daniel Svensson all on their radar ahead of the winter window.

Guirassy, Bellingham and Nmecha are long-term targets for United, who have continued to monitor the trio throughout the season.

All three started in Munich and played significant roles in helping Dortmund secure a 2-2 draw that keeps them firmly in the Bundesliga title race, level on points with Bayern.

Guirassy remains a particularly attractive option as United consider their long-term plans at centre-forward.

The Guinea international is viewed as the type of experienced striker who could strengthen their attacking options, although prising him away from Dortmund is considered extremely difficult and unlikely.

The same applies to Bellingham and Nmecha, with United well aware of the challenge involved in trying to secure either midfielder from the German club with both carrying hefty price tags.

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Man Utd eyeing move for Daniel Svensson

We can also confirm that United have been doing work on Svensson, who has emerged as a potential target in recent months.

The 24-year-old Swedish left-back is on the club’s list of options as they assess how to strengthen that position heading into 2027.

United’s desire to bring in a new left-back is nothing new. They pursued a deal for Newcastle’s Lewis Hall over the summer, but were ultimately unable to bring him in.

Hall remains hugely admired by United but he has since signed a new Newcastle contract, prompting the club to explore alternatives.

While Svensson is being monitored alongside the three Dortmund stars, any potential move is viewed more as a possibility for the summer than the January window.

Whether United opt to wait until next summer to bring in a left-back, or move for another target in January, still remains to be seen.

The scouting presence in Munich was not limited to United, however.

We understand that almost every major European club had representatives at the game, underlining the level of interest in the players on show.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were among the Premier League sides also in attendance, alongside leading clubs from across Europe.

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