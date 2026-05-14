Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes truly thinks of interim manager Michael Carrick, as the club’s co-owners, INEOS, make a major decision on the Englishman.

Carrick was appointed the Man Utd interim manager in January 2026 following the departure of Ruben Amorim.

Under Carrick, Man Utd have secured their place in the Premier League top five this season and have qualified for the Champions League for the 2026/27 campaign.

One of the Man Utd players who has flourished under Carrick is Bruno Fernandes.

Amorim used Fernandes in a deeper role in midfield, but Carrick has deployed the Portugal international in his wonted number 10 position.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been the creative heartbeat of the Man Utd team, providing 20 assists in all competitions.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Fernandes, who has scored eight goals in 35 matches in all competitions for Man Utd this season, rates Carrick highly.

The transfer guru has also disclosed that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are “expected” to keep Carrick in the managerial role next season.

Sky Sports reported this week that Man Utd plan to hold talks with Carrick over making him the permanent manager of the club.

Formal talks are expected to begin within days, as Man Utd have already qualified for the Champions League.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd midfielder wishlist extended to THIRTEEN names as Plan A, B, C and D are formed

Bruno Fernandes rates Man Utd manager Michael Carrick highly

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Now I can confirm on the same direction that Michael Carrick is expected to continue as Manchester United permanent manager from next season.

“This is the feeling waiting for the formal process because at the end of the day, it is always Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of Manchester United who has to say, okay, it’s all approved, we move forward ad we proceed.

“But internally, management, players, directors, everyone at the club made a very clear decision.

“Carrick has to say as Manchester United permanent manager.

“So, this is the feeling.

“Now, it’s going to be time to get the final green light from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and also important to have some conversations over new contract because Michael Carrick signed for Manchester United on interim basis, so short-term contract at Manchester United on very basic conditions.

“Now, if he’s going to lead the project, and that’s the expectation, so, be the permanent manager, keep helping also with the transfer market, being a crucial figure in Manchester United, obviously, you need a long-term contract, an important contract to clarify several points.

“So, this will be now to directions, but it’s very clear that Man Utd and Michael Carrick are expected to continue together.

“It’s not needed to say, but Michael Carrick is super excited about this.

“Michael Carrick is very happy, convinced he can do even better at Manchester United.

“He arrived in January is a very complicated situation and brought Manchester United back to Champions League football.

“So, the impact of Michael Carrick has been fantastic, impressive, but, Carrick, from what I understand, believes he can do even more, with new signings, with fresh legs, and with more players joining.

“Okay, there is going to be European football, Champions League football, so it’s completely different compared to playing every seven days in the Premier League only, but Michael Carrick feels that with an important transfer window and with good decisions, Manchester United could do very special things in the future.

“So, Carrick is super excited, Man Utd very happy with him, and don’t underestimate the impact of Michael Carrick on the players.

“Because we saw the case of Kobbie Mainoo, who was about to leave Manchester United on loan in January and then Carrick arrives, Mainoo starts and Mainoo becomes an important part of the project and signs a new contract.

“Also, I am told that Bruno Fernandes is also very happy with Michael Carrick and Bruno Fernandes is not a player, he’s not a top player, he is more than this.

“He’s probably THE player at Manchester United in this moment, and the impact on a player like Bruno is very, very important.

“So, the feeling is absolutely, absolutely positive on this, expected to continue together.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd say YES to mammoth Real Madrid signing as transfer hijack begins