Michael Carrick sack: Man Utd told to make huge call after Atletico loss – ‘Leeds will be licking their lips’

Alan Shearer has urged Manchester United to stick with Michael Carrick, despite another negative result in what’s been a tough start to the new season, while fans fear that the Old Trafford chief is now on the brink ahead of a huge clash with Leeds United this weekend.

United’s poor run of results continued as they fell to a 2-0 Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid after conceding inside the first minute.

Although Carrick could reflect on a much-improved performance after making five changes to his starting line-up, United have now gone five games without a win.

They weren’t helped by a controversial red card to Leny Yoro, while Bryan Mbeumo (twice), Marcus Rashford and skipper Bruno Fernandes all squandered chances.

But despite the defeat, Shearer insists the Red Devils have to stick by Carrick’s side so early in the season.

The Newcastle United legend told Amazon Prime: “[Carrick] needs a result. I don’t care who or what you are, what the size of the club is or how much has been spent. What it all boils down to is attitude. It’s results. And at the moment they haven’t been good enough.

“I said before the game, and during, that they need to stick with him. They can’t keep thinking, I’ll get ride of another manager, bring another one in. It doesn’t work like that.”

Meanwhile, former Leeds and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson added on BBC Radio Five Live: “It has been a decent enough performance but as soon as Manchester United went down to 10 men it was always going to be an uphill struggle.

“It’s a difficult place to come and that made their task 10 times harder.

“A lack of goals and an inability to keep clean sheets – it’s not a good recipe at the moment for Manchester United.

“Their fixtures don’t get any easier. Leeds United will be absolutely licking their lips at a wounded Manchester United coming to Elland Road at the weekend.”

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Man Utd fans fear for Carrick

Meanwhile, fans reacting to the result on Reddit claim Carrick could be gone after the weekend clash with Leeds United, if he doesn’t get a positive result.

FragMasterMat117 wrote: “One win in our last seven and we probably should have lost our last two PL games, not to mention that the performances have been awful.

“Michael Carrick has been let down by the recruitment but he should have gotten more out of the squad available.

“There’s been improvements tonight but if we don’t beat Leeds, then I expect the statement on Monday”

bad_phantom_ added: “I don’t think even Pep can save this United team. He would just do a mass clear out as none of these players are good enough bar maybe Tielemans.

Meanwhile, Prism_Plantation wrote: “You take a guy who was sacked by a Championship club and then put him in charge of one of the most high pressure jobs in football.

“Who’s making the decisions at United? Lol”