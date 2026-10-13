Antonio Valencia tells Man Utd to ‘sign’ £115m Chelsea midfielder and gives Michael Carrick sack verdict

Antonio Valencia has urged Manchester United to sign Moises Caicedo from Chelsea and has also told the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, whether they should give Michael Carrick time to turn things around.

The former Man Utd winger and right-back believes that Caicedo is one of the players that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, need to sign.

Valencia has not been impressed with Man Utd’s start to the new season and thinks that Caicedo is one of the players who could fix Carrick’s team.

Man Utd have picked up only six points from six Premier League games so far this campaign.

Caicedo has been on the books of Chelsea since the summer of 2023, when he joined from Brighton and Hove Albion for a total of £115million.

There have been injury concerns for the Ecuador international midfielder since his move to Chelsea, but he is fit and available now.

Caicedo starred for Chelsea in their 5-1 victory over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last weekend, with former Arsenal star Paul Merson describing him as “the best holding midfield player in the world of football” on Sky Sports News (5:13pm, October 10, 2026).

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Man Utd told to sign Moises Caicedo from Chelsea

Valencia told AS when asked about Man Utd’s start to the season: “It’s been tough, yes. Last year ended very well.

“This year the team has struggled a bit.

“I think they still need two or three more signings for United to be able to do better.”

When asked what kind of signings, Valencia said: “I’d sign another midfielder.

“I’d bring in a player like Moises Caicedo, keeping it local (laughs).

“And then I’d bring in a centre-back and a right or left full-back.”

Antonio Valencia wants Man Utd to stick with Michael Carrick

Valencia has also said that he hopes that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, give Michael Carrick time to turn things around.

TEAMtalk reported on October 10 that Man Utd plan to stick with Carrick as the manager of the first team.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that the Man Utd players are behind Carrick.

However, the Italian media has reported that Man Utd have identified Antonio Conte as a potential replacement for Carrick, with the former Chelsea manager willing to take charge of the Red Devils.

When asked if Carrick had shown signs of becoming a manager when they were playing together, Valencia said: “Incredible.

“When I had the chance to be with him, I saw him as a positive leader, a man who read the game well and controlled it.

“Then, when training was over, he’d change into different clothes and go to his coaching course.

“Even then, you could see what he wanted to be. He enjoyed all of this and has shown he has the ability to manage Manchester United.

“I truly hope he has a lot of success and that he does very well.

Valencia was then asked whether Carrick has shown promise back then.

The former Man Utd star said: “Yes, he’s always had a very calm, relaxed personality.

“When he wanted to communicate something, he always did so with great respect.

“He was never like that type of player who, while still studying, already thinks he’s a coach.

“He was never like that.

“He spoke to you with great respect and was very intelligent in everything he said and explained.

Valencia, though, does not think that Man Utd will challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The former Ecuador international said: “I see it as quite difficult this year.

“The truth is, I carry Manchester in my heart because of all the affection the fans always showed me.

“I lived there for 14 years… I feel what they feel, and I’m very sorry for the fans, but we have to be realistic.

“There are teams that have started well in the Premier League, and I see this United as quite far from fighting for the title.

“We’ll see in other years.”

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