Michael Carrick believes he WILL achieve ambitious Man Utd aim, without transfer Amorim demanded

Michael Carrick is on board with Manchester United’s aim to secure Champions League qualification, even if the club fails to sign a new central midfielder this month.

That is the message from sources close to Old Trafford, with United’s hierarchy confident Carrick can deliver on their ambitions despite limitations in the transfer market.

Following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, former midfielder Carrick was appointed manager on a contract until the end of the season, though he is determined to earn the role permanently.

The new head coach made a flying start on Saturday, overseeing a 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester City as the Reds produced their most impressive and energetic performance of the season.

In the build-up to the match, the Old Trafford hierarchy outlined their expectations for the campaign, reiterating their objective of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

Amorim had positioned United to mount a serious challenge for a Champions League place, and Carrick is believed to be aligned with those objectives even though the club’s transfer activity could be restricted.

While Amorim had previously shown stubbornness in some of his selections, Carrick’s decision to introduce Kobbie Mainoo into the starting line-up and adjust the team’s shape proved decisive.

Carrick eyes Champions League – with or without new signing

Sources have told us that although Amorim had informed United’s decision-makers that a new midfielder would be crucial to boosting their chances of European qualification, Carrick believes the squad is capable of achieving that goal without further reinforcements.

The absence of European football and cup commitments has eased the fixture schedule, allowing United to better manage their squad.

While the club will struggle to land their primary transfer targets, they have indicated in internal discussions that they will remain open-minded about market opportunities that could strengthen the squad – particularly if a midfielder with Premier League experience becomes available.

Conor Gallagher had been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, for example, before he moved to Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Wolves man Ruben Neves, now at Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, is the latest name being linked with United.

As previously reported, United have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Neves this month, as have Chelsea.

But with Carrick of the belief that United can achieve their aims without a new midfield addition, United may indeed decide against bringing anyone in.

They currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, only one point behind fourth-placed Liverpool, and 15 adrift of leaders Arsenal.

