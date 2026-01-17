United still haven't had a player with Carrick's qualities since he retired

Michael Carrick has the reins at Manchester United for the rest of the season, but will be hoping his influence can be felt beyond then.

That may be in the form of competing for the long-term managerial job, which sources have confirmed he would be interested in, but it could also be by getting a player on board in his own image.

After all, Carrick was a fantastic player for United over a 12-year spell, making more than 450 appearances and impressing with his ability to simplify the game with his passing ability.

The present-day United squad is lacking a midfielder or two to help them control the tempo of games, with former head coach Ruben Amorim undoubtedly feeling aggrieved that the club weren’t able to provide him with a player of that ilk before he was sacked.

Now, Carrick will be hoping to make the most of what has been left to him for the final 17 games of United’s season, but the January transfer window being open does still give them a chance to invest in their midfield – especially for a club moving away from a recruitment model putting too much emphasis on who the head coach is, with sporting directors preferring a long-term view.

While the say Carrick would have on transfers this month would be limited – bordering on non-existent – it stands to reason that United would benefit by adding a midfielder who plays like he used to.

TEAMtalk’s resident United expert, Nathan Egerton, explains: “Carrick enjoyed a trophy-laden career at United and his passing range, vision and ability to control the tempo of the game made him an integral part of their success.

“United have made a number of midfield signings since his retirement in 2018 but they’ve lacked a No.6 who can help in the build-up phase, while also offering the team a strong presence out of possession.

“Erik ten Hag identified Frenkie de Jong as his top target after taking over at United, but the Netherlands international remained at Barcelona.

“Amorim didn’t make a single midfield signing during his time at Old Trafford and has now been replaced by the man United are yet to replace.”

And TEAMtalk’s Graeme Bailey, witness to Carrick’s work with Middlesbrough between 2022 and 2025, recently confirmed: “He likes a Michael Carrick type of player in that role.”

So, of the midfielders United have been looking at, who would most fit the bill to perform a Carrick-esque role in their team?

Ruben Neves

During his previous spell in English football with Wolves, Neves garnered a reputation for his passing range from an anchored position in midfield.

A return to the Premier League is possible for the Portugal international this month, since his contract with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League will run out at the end of the season.

United are on alert to the opportunity that could present itself with Neves, even if they have so far seen him as more of a late backup plan.

While Neves has been out of European football for 18 months now, he is still only 28 years old.

Angelo Stiller

One of the more intriguing options in Europe at the moment is Stiller, who is in his third season with Stuttgart and is emerging as a member of the senior German national team.

His style of play sees him sit in front of the defence to orchestrate play, which has earned him comparisons to another 21st Century midfield great: Toni Kroos.

But there are parallels in his game to how Carrick used to play as well, namely with his ball progression.

He ranks in the 96th percentile of Bundesliga midfielders this season for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, usually from open play (although he is a good corner taker too).

Hayden Hackney

A player Carrick was particularly fond of during their time together at Middlesbrough, Hackney seems better equipped than ever to take the next step in his career away from the Championship side.

Carrick gave him the platform to succeed at the Riverside, where he has caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs. Now 23 years of age, Hackney hasn’t experienced any overly concerning dips in form to dissuade those suitors.

United are one of the clubs holding Hackney in high esteem, aware of his ability to thrive as a deep-lying playmaker.

He can play a bit further forward too, but is best in a holding role and is currently averaging 7.93 progressive passes per 90 minutes in the Championship this season, one of the best ratios among midfielders in the league.

Adam Wharton

United have gazed at several Premier League midfielders recently, including the likes of Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson, but Wharton is the one with more Carrick-esque traits, even if they aren’t entirely comparable players.

One of the most composed passers of his generation in English football, Wharton has become a cornerstone for Crystal Palace thanks to his passing nature.

He could showcase his qualities even more in a team looking to make more of the ball, given that Palace rarely have more possession than their opponents.

If the former Blackburn prospect returns to the north west, he could find a home sitting in front of the United defence and seeking to progress play.

