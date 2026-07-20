Manchester United will decide in the coming days whether to launch an official bid to sign Manu Kone, and while Fabrizio Romano insists the Roma midfielder is just one target they are considering, he has revealed what is really going on over long-standing links to Atalanta star Ederson.

The Red Devils are looking to build a squad capable of pushing on multiple fronts next season as they prepare for their return to the Champions League and hope that their improved league form under Michael Carrick can lead to a sustained challenge for the Premier League title next season.

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you will have been well aware of director of football Jason Wilcox’s strong desire to bolster the Manchester United midfield. Indeed, sources have insisted all year that INEOS planned to make three new signings to bolster the engine room, though those plans have needed to be adjusted slightly after Manuel Ugarte’s serious injury sustained at the World Cup ended their plans to sell him.

While United did decide that deals for Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson – sold for a combined £301m this summer – were too pricey – they have since managed to land both Andrey Santos (£50m from Chelsea) and Youri Tielemans (£35m from Aston Villa) for a combined £85m – small change in comparison to some of the astronimical fees floating around the Premier League this summer.

Now, with a more defensive-minded midfield destroyer in their sights, Romano has revealed the very latest on a potential deal Kone.

“On the midfield situation, I can confirm the appreciation for Manu Kone. There have been contacts with the player’s agents, but no bid to Roma and no club-to-club talks,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Manchester United are assessing different options. They are very happy with the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans and believe they have signed two top players for a combined fee of £85m. Now they want to choose the right third midfielder.

“They’re looking for someone defensive, physical, someone who can break the lines. Manu Kone is one option, but he is not the only one.”

To that end, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last week that Fulham’s Sander Berge is one name being given serious consideration in the corridors of power at Old Trafford.

Man Utd officially walk away from Ederson transfer

One man who will no longer be signing is Ederson.

The Red Devils struck a £35m agreement with Atalanta for his signing prior to the World Cup, but have now decided to walk away from the deal after getting cold feet on the move and amid suggestions of an issue with his right knee during a medical.

We were informed by United sources at the time that the club had not officially walked away from the deal, and could yet explore a deal later in the window, though it was very apparent that it was likely that such claims were being used as a smokescreen for their pursuit of alternative targets.

For the record, Atalanta also insist there are no issues with the Brazil midfielder’s fitness.

All the same, United have now walked away from the deal and, according to Romano, will absolutely not be revisiting it.

“Finally, the fake story about Ederson is over,” the Italian said. “I think it’s been quite embarrassing because many people kept denying the deal was finished and saying Manchester United could revisit it later in the summer.

“I told you Ederson was returning to Atalanta, and that’s exactly what happened.

“The deal completely collapsed, and now Ederson has signed a new contract with Atalanta.

“Manchester United will not contact Atalanta again or revisit the deal in any way.”

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Man Utd hugely appreciate Kone – sources

As for Kone, United can at least be enthused by the fact that Roma will not stand in the player’s way of making a summer move.

Per our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, United’s decision-makers have been impressed with Kone’s growth over the last 12 months, showcasing his talents both with Roma and while starring in Didier Deschamps’ midfield during their run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Sharing United’s admiration for Kone and why that could soon lead to an official approach, Bailey told TEAMtalk: “Manu Kone was a player that United and several English clubs always appreciated, but there were some historical doubts.

“Indeed, Liverpool looked long and hard at him a few summers ago, before eventually opting for other targets.

“Since then, though, he has really grown as a player, and especially since moving to Rome.

“He has been a key player for Roma, he has become a trusted player under Didier Deschamps for France. United feel he has matured, and that is appealing. Yes, he does not have Premier League experience, but they think he has everything they want and need.

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“Kone is very much one of the more serious options for their last remaining midfield slot.

“The fact he is available for a fee of around £51m (€60m, $68.5m) fits in with their strategy nicely, allowing them to work their budget further for other signings.

“In fact, there will be a lot of satisfaction at United if they furnish Michael Carrick with three top new midfield signings for a combined fee of £135m, given the crazy prices floating around this summer.

“I am told United is a huge appeal to Kone, and his camp have made that known to Jason Wilcox et al.”