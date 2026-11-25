A Manchester City star is increasingly likely to leave in January and he is on Manchester United’s radar, though prior comments made by Enzo Maresca are a concern.

Manchester United have roughly £50m to spend in January prior to bolstering their kitty through player sales. With the Red Devils staring down the barrel of relegation, additions in three positions are being sought.

New blood at left-back, centre-back and striker is wanted. According to The Times, it’s the striker position that is taking priority despite United’s defence being their weakest link.

The Red Devils concede goals for fun, and the underperformers at the back aren’t helped by having an unathletic midfield in front that offer virtually no protection.

Injuries also haven’t helped, and especially so at left-back. Luke Shaw is the only recognised left-back on the books with Patrick Dorgu now considered more of a winger, and Shaw has been fit enough to feature in just five matches across all competitions this term.

Over the summer, United prioritised a move for Lewis Hall, though the England international proved unattainable. There’ll be no second effort in January.

Instead, Man Utd could spring a surprise by raiding bitter rivals Manchester City for the under-used Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news on October 29 of United being offered the services of Man City’s Ait-Nouri.

The 25-year-old left-back is disgruntled with his lack of game-time, which has been negligible this season to say the least.

Since then, Sky Germany claimed Man Utd will face no hurdles if attempting to agree personal terms with the Algeria international.

And according to the latest from Flashscore’s Dean Jones, there’s a growing sense Ait-Nouri will change clubs in January.

After again remaining an unused substitute in City’s 2-2 draw with Napoli on Tuesday night, Jones insisted Ait-Nouri’s situation is reaching breaking point.

Man Utd were mentioned in the piece, while Juventus are understood to be emerging as a serious contender to sign the defender.

Enzo Maresca verdict could concern Man Utd

However, comments made by Ait-Nouri’s manager earlier this season suggest Ait-Nouri might actually hinder and not help Man Utd’s defensive crisis.

Maresca said in September: “At Wolves I know he was playing back-five, so it was more wing-back.

“In this moment, I see him more as a winger than full-back but that doesn’t mean in future if we need him at full-back that we’re not going to use him. But in this moment, he’s more a winger…”

In effect, Man Utd would be signing another version of Patrick Dorgu – essentially a very attack-minded option who can play left-back if required, but isn’t all that suited to the role in a back four.

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