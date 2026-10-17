Man Utd: Whitwell delivers huge update on Carrick sack and reveals ‘strong arguments’ on new manager

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick is feeling the heat at Old Trafford

Manchester United reporter Laurie Whitwell has revealed a huge update on Michael Carrick’s future, with his “position precarious”.

The Red Devils have a potentially decisive match on Sunday as they visit Elland Road to face arch-rivals Leeds United.

This is because Carrick‘s side have made a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign, having only picked up two wins from their first nine games in all competitions.

Despite this, we have reported that Man Utd chiefs currently intend to stick with Carrick, though elite boss Antonio Conte has made the firm decision on joining the Red Devils as his replacement.

Now, Whitwell, a Man Utd correspondent for The Athletic, has also said that there is not currently an “appetite” at Man Utd to move past Carrick, but his “position is beginning to feel precarious”.

Whitwell said in a Q&A for The Athletic: “I don’t believe there is an appetite to change head coach — and there are strong arguments that a new man in the dugout is unlikely to spark significant improvement — but Carrick’s position is beginning to feel precarious.

“He needs a win or two, quickly. If he goes, attention will turn to the hierarchy for overseeing a third mid-season change in a row.”

“Good replacement for Michael Carrick named among three possible contenders

Whitwell has also defended Carrick after it was suggested that he does not have the necessary qualities to turn around Man Utd’s situation.

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Whitwell added: “I can understand [the] reservations but I feel Carrick has the steel for solving this situation.

“He found tactical plans that triggered huge uplift last term and he has been here as a player.

“But he also needs to tap into the players psychologically, ensuring they are sharp to beat their opponents from the first minute.”

Regardless, though, the Leeds match feels important for Man Utd, and pundit Alan Shearer has named an ideal replacement for Carrick.

“If Carrick is relieved of his duties, Hurzeler would be a good replacement, but it’s a very different model at Brighton,” Shearer told Betfair.

“I guess the manager you’d also look at is Eddie Howe.

“You’d look at Antonio Conte as well, but you know, whether you like it or not, that’s what happens when you’re not winning football matches and when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world so you have to accept that, and I’m pretty sure he does.

“That’s why Michael desperately needs a result or he’s going to continue to get names linked with his job.”