Man Utd urged to appoint ‘one of the most exciting coaches in Europe’ as Amorim successor

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has seemingly delivered a ringing endorsement of who the Red Devils could replace the struggling Ruben Amorim with.

The Portuguese tactician is facing the axe unless he can turn around a poor start to the season for Man Utd, who suffered a 3-1 loss at Brentford on Saturday to make it three losses in their opening six Premier League outings to leave them sitting 14th in the table.

Add in the 15th-placed finish last term, coupled with defeat in the Europa League final to Tottenham, and talk has already turned to who will replace Amorim if his time is finally up at Man Utd.

The main three names in the frame appear to be Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and former England coach Gareth Southgate.

However, Rangnick, who struggled during his own interim stint at Old Trafford during the 2021/22 season, has previously given an extremely favourable review of Glasner’s managerial credentials, as per the Manchester Evening News.

“For me, Oliver Glasner is currently one of the most exciting coaches – not only in Germany, but in all of Europe. An absolute top coach,” Rangnick told LAOLA1 back in March 2023.

Glasner has received widespread acclaim for his work at Selhurst Park, where he delivered the club’s first major silverware last season, and is currently an 18-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

Victory over reigning champions Liverpool only served to add to the clamour for Glasner to replace Amorim at Old Trafford, although Iraola is arguably the better tactical fit at Old Trafford.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The EIGHTEEN Man Utd players that have brutally dropped in value since Ruben Amorim took charge

Man Utd told to sack Amorim ‘now’

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has revealed why he thinks Amorim is yet to be sacked, even though that decision should already have been made.

Speaking on the Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “I think he is still in a job because I think the powers that be at Manchester United have made that many mistakes so far with the decisions they have made on and off the pitch that they do not want to admit right now that they have made another.

“This has been a disaster for Manchester United but also for Ruben Amorim. What he did at Sporting Lisbon was fantastic. He looked like the next big thing as a manager. But bringing a manager like that in with the system he plays I don’t think ever suited a club like Manchester United with the traditions at Manchester United.

“The quicker they make the decision on the manager the better for everybody because like I said it has been a disaster for the club and the manager. We are just waiting for the inevitable, unfortunately, because you don’t want people to lose their jobs. But this has to end as quickly as possible.

“I have never been a big one for saying he has to change his system. A lot of managers speak and say the system might change but my style does not. His baby is his system. It is like asking Jurgen Klopp not to press or Pep Guardiola not to play short passes through the middle of the pitch. This is what he is.

“This is on Omar Berrada or Jason Wilcox or Jim Ratcliffe. They brought him in. They knew that when they brought him in.

“The problem for Ruben Amorim is that every other Premier League manager would look at it and say, ‘I could do a better job than that.'”

Latest Man Utd news: Mainoo D-Day; striker snub embarrassment

Manchester United face the prospect of renewed scrutiny over Kobbie Mainoo’s future should he not feature heavily against Sunderland this weekend, TEAMtalk understands.

Elsewhere, United are concerned that sacking Ruben Amorim could hamper their long-term ambitions, and TEAMtalk can reveal why INEOS are reluctant to go down the interim route should they decide to part ways with the Portuguese coach.

And finally, United are about to be embarrassed by Bayern Munich as the defending Bundesliga champions make a move to sign a top striker in a bargain deal, according to a German journalist, after the Red Devils turned up their nose at the possibility of bringing him to Old Trafford.

VOTE – Which Man Utd signing will have the biggest impact this season?