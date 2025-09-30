Manchester United are concerned that sacking Ruben Amorim could hamper their long-term ambitions, and TEAMtalk can reveal why INEOS are reluctant to go down the interim route should they decide to part ways with the Portuguese coach.

Amorim is under increasing pressure after a poor start to the campaign has left the Red Devils 14th in the Premier League table, which is clearly far below the club’s expectations.

The speculation has seen United look at a number of managerial targets as part of succession planning. One name that has been mentioned in recent days is United legend Michael Carrick, who has been tipped to take charge of his former club on an interim basis.

However, insider Dean Jones has exclusively told TEAMtalk that bringing in a new manager on a contract until the end of the season would go against what INEOS and club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are trying to achieve.

“Bringing in a manager short-term would fly in the face of what their rebuild is supposed to be built on,” Jones told TEAMtalk. “United have been very clear about their plan to be successful by 2028, and they have declared there is a need not to be reactive or short-sighted when they come to big decisions. But they did not expect things to go this badly with Amorim.

“The lack of progress is alarming but United are concerned about the prospect of having to sack him because it would mean the investment that has gone into the rebuild so far might not fit the vision of whoever comes in next.

“United are planning to spend in the next two transfer windows but a new manager would mean they face the prospect of having to satisfy the new man – and may have to throw even more money at it. It’s a very complicated moment and potentially a very expensive moment.”

READ MORE 🔴⚫ The EIGHTEEN Man Utd players that have brutally dropped in value since Ruben Amorim took charge

Man Utd identify three concrete manager targets – sources

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on September 29 that there is growing anxiety in the United boardroom and Amorim’s position is under serious scrutiny.

One source bluntly stated that the manager “looks knackered” and “knows it’s not working” in terms of his rigid 3-4-3 formation approach, which he is yet to change despite poor results.

The Red Devils are reluctant to pull the trigger too soon due to the £12m cost that would come from sacking Amorim, but football is a results business and things can’t continue as they have.

Should United be forced to bring in a new manager, TEAMtalk understands that former England manager Gareth Southgate, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner are three candidates being looked at by INEOS.

Southgate is the only one of the trio to not be contracted to another club.

Following their 3-1 loss to Brentford at the weekend, United’s clash against Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday could have major ramifications for Amorim’s future.

The fixture is followed by a two-week international break and logically, if United reluctantly decide to sack Amorim, that would be the time to do it.

Despite that, pundit Jamie Carragher insists that United should look to end the Amorim experiment and claims that whoever next comes in would have no issues converting to a 4-3-3 formation.

“The only positive for Manchester United is they haven’t gone all in on a system. They’ve gone all in on in terms of giving money to spend, but they haven’t brought lots of centre-backs; they haven’t brought lots of wing-backs…” Carragher told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“The players they bought in the summer can easily flip into a back four getting Bruno Fernandes back in the No 10, Bryan Mbeumo back on the right and maybe [Matheus] Cunha on the left.

“Any other manager can go in there and get them back into the top four or challenging for the top four and that’s the problem. The quicker they end his time in charge, the better. It’s a disaster.”

DON’T MISS 👋 Man Utd: Three reasons why Ruben Amorim has to be sacked after Brentford defeat

Latest Man Utd news: Baleba chase alive / Maignan interest

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk correspondent Jones revealed on September 29 that Carlos Baleba will remain a top target for United even if Amorim is relieved of his duties.

Brighton value the midfielder at over £100m but he is the dream target for United and they intent to bring in two new midfielders in 2026, one in January and one next summer.

In other news, TEAMtalk insider Fletcher reported in an update on September 29 that United could compete with Chelsea for the signing of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan in January.

The Red Devils are understood to be interested in the 30-year-old despite signing new shot stopper Senne Lammens in the summer.

POLL: Is Ruben Amorim any better than Erik ten Hag?