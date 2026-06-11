Man Utd ‘preparing offer’ for ‘nightmare’ midfielder with ‘great speed’

RC Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are planning to make an offer to RC Lens for Mamadou Sangare, according to a report, as two journalists’ comments suggest why the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are so keen on the Mali international midfielder.

Man Utd have a deal in place with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, but Michael Carrick’s side want to sign another midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Elliot Anderson has always been Man Utd’s top target, but it is Manchester City who are pressing ahead for the Nottingham Forest midfielder now.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have decided not to pursue a deal for Anderson after learning that Nottingham Forest want £130million for the England international.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have identified five alternatives to Anderson, including West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

It is now being reported in the French media that Man Utd are keen on Mamadou Sangare, too.

According to FootMercato journalist Sebastien Denis, Man Utd have been impressed with Sangare and are preparing to make an offer for the 23-year-old Mali international.

Sangare, who played for Mali at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, has been on the books of RC Lens since the summer of 2025, when he joined from SK Rapid Wien.

The midfielder, who is under contract at RC Lens until the summer of 2030, scored three goals and gave four assists in 39 matches in all competitions last season.

Denis wrote on X at 10:03am on June 11: “EXCL #RCLens #MUFC

“Mamadou Sangaré has caught the eye of Manchester United, who are preparing an offer for the midfielder

“More than a dozen clubs interested, but for now zero offers on the desk at RC Lens

“Player’s value: 40 M€, amount expected… much higher

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Why Man Utd want Mamadou Sangare

This is not the first time that Man Utd have been linked with Sangare.

Journalist Dean Jones reported on TEAMtalk back on December 15, 2025, that Man Utd were keen on a deal for Sangare ahead of the 2026 January transfer window.

Jones reported at the time that Man Utd were among the clubs that were ‘made aware of Sangare’s quality and have been tracking his performances.’

We reported Chelsea, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Sangare, too.

Jones said at the time: “The 23-year-old is viewed as a midfielder whose physical traits and technical ability could translate well to the demands of English football.”

Journalist Bence Bocsak also raved about Sangare in December 2025 and outlined the attributes that make the RC Lens star so social.

Bocsak posted on X at 8:07pm on December 7, 2025:” Mamadou Sangare is quietly becoming one of the best young midfielders in Ligue 1.

“RC Lens are currently top of the table and he’s played a key role in that.

“A proper box-to-box midfielder with great dynamism and energy.

“His best strength is his ability to cover a lot of ground.

“He gets up and down the pitch and is constantly moving.”

Bocsak, who has over 46,000 followers on X, added: “He plays a crucial part in keeping Lens a solid unit.

“But he’s also excellent in the build-up phase.

“Deals well under pressure and isn’t afraid to make long vertical passes.

“He’s a decent ball carrier. Has great speed and acceleration both with and without the ball.

“That speed also enables him to press effectively and make frequent interceptions by racing ahead of his opponents to seize a pass intended for them.

“He’s the type of player who is a nightmare to play against.

“At 23-years-old I think he’s the type of profile who would thrive in the Premier League in the future.”

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