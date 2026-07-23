Real Madrid react after Man Utd make fresh Aurelien Tchouameni check

Manchester United have made another check on Aurelien Tchouameni’s situation, but Real Madrid sources have played down any suggestion the France international defensive midfielder could leave Estadio Bernabeu this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

Man Utd continue to assess options for what they hope will be a third midfield signing before the transfer window closes.

Sources have told us that the Spanish club’s recruitment team remain focused on players who fit strict criteria, including value for money, experience and suitability for manager Michael Carrick’s long-term plans.

Tchouameni, however, has always been viewed differently.

Sources have told us that the 26-year-old was regarded internally as Man Utd’s “dream signing” heading into the summer and, for a brief period, there was belief a deal might become possible.

That optimism faded once Jose Mourinho returned as the Real Madrid head coach.

Mourinho quickly informed Madrid president Florentino Perez that Tchouameni was a player he had no intention of losing, making it clear the midfielder would remain a cornerstone of his plans.

The player’s own stance has only strengthened Madrid’s position.

Although Tchouameni has long admired the Premier League and has attracted sustained interest from both Manchester United and Liverpool over recent years, TEAMtalk understands that he has never actively sought a move away from the Spanish capital.

That commitment has since been reinforced by a new contract.

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Real Madrid stance on selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Man Utd

Despite that, intermediaries continue to test the market.

We understand representatives not directly connected to the player have again approached Man United, suggesting there could still be an opportunity to strike a deal should Madrid be successful in their pursuit of Man City and Spain international defensive midfielder Rodri.

Rodri remains a priority target for Madrid, and talks over his future are ongoing.

However, sources close to the Bernabeu have dismissed suggestions that Rodri’s potential arrival would automatically open the door for Tchouameni to leave.

We understand that the feeling inside Madrid is that the club want both players rather than viewing one as a replacement for the other.

Man Utd are realistic about their chances. Club sources acknowledge there is currently little indication that either Madrid or Tchouameni are looking to engineer a transfer.

Nevertheless, the Premier League giants are determined to stay informed.

TEAMtalk understands Man Utd want to ensure they would be perfectly positioned to move quickly if the situation were to change unexpectedly later in the window.

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