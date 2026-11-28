Arsenal have the chance to generate a fee of roughly than two-and-a-half times what they paid if selling a player Mikel Arteta never picks to Inter Milan in 2027.

The rise of the Premier League and decline of Serie A means run-of-the-mill squad players in England look like world-beaters in Italy.

That was the case with Scott McTominay who went from warming the bench at Manchester United to winning Serie A’s player of the season in Napoli’s title-winning campaign of 2024/25.

There’s speculation Virgil van Dijk could play well into his forties if eventually leaving Liverpool for AC Milan, while TEAMtalk brought news one week ago of Inter Milan targeting a rarely-seen Arsenal defender.

Cristhian Mosquera was the player in question, and while the Spaniard is a fine player in his own right, he’s not played a single minute of Premier League football since August.

Upon returning from a hamstring issue in October, Mosquera has remained an unused substitute in each of Arsenal’s last five league games.

The arrival of Ezri Konsa has negatively impacted Mosquera’s opportunities, with even the absence of William Saliba not opening any doors for the 22-year-old.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed Serie A champions Inter are sizing up Mosquera ahead of a defensive rebuild next summer.

A move in the winter window is deemed highly unlikely by sources, with Arsenal understandably not wishing to weaken their depth mid-season.

Inter took a close look at the two-cap Spain international when he originally left Valencia for north London two summers ago.

And with sources suggesting Mosquera might look for a way out to go in search of regular game-time next year, a transfer in the summer of 2027 looks increasingly viable.

Arsenal could generate massive profit on Cristhian Mosquera sale

A fresh update from Italian outlet, Calciomercato, has echoed our reporting, and their piece also claimed Mosquera is currently valued around the €40m mark.

That equates to approximately £33.5m, and is roughly two-and-a-half times what Arsenal paid Valencia (£13m).

One criticism made of Arsenal in recent times is their inability to generate big fees and profits when selling players.

The lucrative and club-record £60m sale of Gabriel Martinelli over the summer shows Arsenal are slowly but surely changing that narrative, and if cashing in on Mosquera, they’d generate substantial profit on a player who barely kicks a ball in north London.

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