Pochettino is ready to sell a Manchester United player, with a new striker coming through the door

New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is ready to sell a striker, with an £83million replacement eyed, who’s in stunning form.

United have improvements to make under Pochettino. Sitting 18th in the Premier League, the new boss will want to ensure the Red Devils are nowhere close to that by the end of the campaign.

Striker moves were mooted before the Argentine arrived, and those links are continuing afterwards.

The exit of one forward could come before the arrival of another.

Joshua Zirkzee exit coming

A couple of sources have suggested Joshua Zirkzee’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Fabrizio Romano said: “Zirkzee was wanted by Juventus and Fiorentina over the summer. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Italian clubs jumping again on Zirkzee in January.

“Joshua Zirkzee is gonna have a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino. Joshua Zirkzee is doing his best with Man Utd, but at the same time, Zirkzee wants to play.

“He loves Man Utd but he feels he’s not a regular starter.”

Italian outlet Il Mattino, meanwhile, has stated Pochettino has given the green light for Zirkzee’s exit.

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Vangelis Pavlidis interest revealed

The Dutchman’s replacement in the United attack could be Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who has 11 goals in as many games in Liga Portugal this season.

While Folarin Balogun has been linked given the success he’s had for the USMNT under Pochettino, the Daily Briefing reports he’s not actually on the list, but Pavlidis is.

A source reportedly said: “Pochettino is eager to make sure United have more of a goal threat.

“He’s already been discussing names, and Vangelis Pavlidis is someone who fits the bill.”

The Greek striker has an £83million release clause in his contract, and has the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea tracking him, as well as United.

United target Alejandro Balde going nowhere

Elsewhere, though Barcelona left-back’s agent Jorge Mendes has told United and Liverpool that his club would accept £33million (€40m) for his services, club directors Deco and Bojan have refuted those claims, with both stating there are no sale plans.

Deco said: “Balde won the League with Xavi, he stayed as a fantastic player. In the end, those are dynamics and moments, and that doesn’t mean he can’t play again tomorrow. Players have the ability to transform, especially when you’re young. He has shown what he is capable of.

“Then there’s the player part, but he hasn’t told us he’s not happy, that’s not the case.”

Bojan then added: “Balde is a fantastic lad. I have a good relationship with him, as with everyone. His situation is uncomfortable, and you suffer because he wants to play. He’s one of our own, and there’s an emotional component to it, and he remains an important player for the club.

“In football, there are periods when you play more or less, and you always have to be ready. He has to work hard, and that’s what he’s doing. We have no intention of selling him in January.”