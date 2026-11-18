Mauricio Pochettino has sent a 62-word message to Manchester United fans upon his arrival at his new club, promising a great first season.

New Red Devils boss Pochettino has sent his official first message to fans after being hired at Old Trafford. The former Tottenham boss has promised positive things in his first campaign.

The Argentine said on United’s social media: “Hi Reds. Here it’s Mauricio Pochettino. I am looking forward to meeting you guys.

“I hear so many good things about you. I hope we bring all the happiness working together and connecting together.

“This is going to be a special season to support and to make our players to fight on the field and to get the results that we deserve.”

The boss will be hard pressed to make the campaign special, with United 18th in the Premier League and on an eight-match winless run in the competition at the moment.

In an earlier video of him arriving, Pochettino said: “Very excited to be here. It’s an honour, it’s a privilege to be in this amazing club.

“Yes, looking forward to start to work.”

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Mauricio Pochettino says goodbye to USMNT

Pochettino’s message upon arriving at United came after his farewell from the USMNT.

He signed off as the nation’s manager with a 2-0 victory over Haiti in the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarter-final.

On his exit as USMNT boss, he said: “It’s impossible not to cry. But that is because we care about the people. The people care about us. When that happens, it’s normal to show your emotions.

“I really love these guys. I love the players, I love the staff. I love the fans and everything.”

Pochettino will have to forget the USMNT quickly, though, as he has to get down to business quickly, with his first match as United boss coming against Liverpool on Sunday.