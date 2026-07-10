Tottenham are currently showing the most interest of any club as they look to sign Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to join Barcelona on a season-long loan deal last summer with the deal including a €30m (£26m) option for the Catalan giants to make the transfer permanent.

However, Barcelona decided against that with the La Liga champions hoping to renegotiate a new loan for Rashford ahead of next season.

A move back to Catalonia was also at the top of Rashford’s list but Man Utd have been determined to get a fee for him this summer if they allow him to leave again.

It was revealed earlier this month that Man Utd and Rashford had “opened doors to restarting the process” of bringing the England international back into Michael Carrick’s squad despite the Red Devils still looking to sell.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier this week that Rashford is set to be reintegrated into Carrick’s first-team squad if no transfer materialises before the Premier League campaign gets underway.

While both player and club continue to favour a permanent separation, Man Utd have no intention of freezing him out should he still be on their books when the new season begins

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Tottenham ahead of everyone else for Rashford?

And now AS Roma Live is claiming that Tottenham are leading the race to sign Rashford permanently as Spurs have ‘so far been the club that has made the most concrete contact with the player’.

Roma and Napoli have been ‘sounded out’ by intermediaries as potential options for Rashford but, despite ‘liking’ the England international, the transfer ‘isn’t a priority for the Italian clubs, given his current salary of around €8.4 million, including bonuses’.

The Italian website added: ‘With a return to Barça not 100% ruled out, Aston Villa and Newcastle are also interested in the player, as are Galatasaray and, above all, Fenerbahçe, who have started real negotiations in recent days.’

Bringing his own update last week, Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Marcus Rashford is now showing positive messages to Manchester United about the possibility of staying at the club.

“The window is still very long—eight weeks—so we can’t guarantee that Rashford is 100% staying at United. But Rashford is not closing doors to the possibility of restarting with United, to be part of the preseason under Michael Carrick. So Rashford is open, and that’s a very good message.

“The message was sent directly; agents of the player and a Man United meeting took place two days ago, and it was a positive meeting. So now Rashford has the chance to continue at Manchester United.

“Then, if a good proposal for Rashford and for United arrives, Rashford could still leave the club in the summer transfer window. If he doesn’t, maybe United could find one more player to use. So, United have a wildcard in Rashford, waiting to see what’s going to happen on the market.”