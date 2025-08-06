Manchester United are eager to secure the signing of a Serie A teenager

Manchester United are reportedly expected to ‘pay whatever’ a Serie A side asks for their 17-year-old striker, who is attracting ‘significant interest’ from the Red Devils and other clubs.

United have recruited in two different ways this summer. They have signed Premier League quality in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and emerging talent in 18-year-old Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon.

They are closing in on the signing of Benjamin Sesko, who is in the first category, but are also seemingly hopeful of another youth signing.

According to Foot Africa, 17-year-old Fiorentina striker Bassidy Sanogo has ‘attracted significant interest’ from United.

Further to that, it’s stated the Red Devils are ‘expected to pay whatever’ Fiorentina asks for him.

There is said to be concrete interest in Sanogo from Stuttgart, Hoffenheim and Club Brugge, though Fiorentina has ‘firmly decided’ to keep the striker, turning down all offers.

As such, United know they need to go big and are keen to secure Sanogo ‘at any price’. What fee Fiorentina would ask for is unclear.

DON’T MISS: 🔴 The brilliant Man Utd XI for 2025/26 with three more signings to follow Cunha and Mbeumo

Sanogo progressing well

In under-18 football in Italy last season, Sanogo scored six goals and provided two assists in 18 games.

The season prior, he scored six goals and provided one assist in 21 games in under-17 football.

As such, as he climbs the levels, the Malian forward is continuing to impress, though he is yet to play a senior game.

Had he done so, United might have had a chance to see him up close. Indeed, they play Fiorentina in their next pre-season friendly, but with 17-year-old Sanogo not having played in pre-season so far, he’s unlikely to face up against the Red Devils.

If United are to sign him, they’ll have to use what information they’ve currently got, rather than being able to see how he plays against their senior side.

Man Utd round-up: Contact made for Baleba

United have reportedly made contact with Brighton to discuss the potential signing of Carlos Baleba.

It is believed, though, that if they sign Sesko, the signing will be tough to pull off.

Relevant to that is that United believe RB Leipzig striker Sesko will be their player in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, United are reported to have received five offers for Harry Maguire this summer – three from the Premier League and two from Italy – and have turned all of them away in order to keep the centre-back.

Who’s United’s best Serie A signing in last decade?