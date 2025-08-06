Newcastle look set to be rejected yet again

Newcastle United could be set for further frustration in the transfer market as they consider a renewed move for Marc Guehi which looks destined to fail, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Magpies have long admired the Crystal Palace centre-back and strengthening that position remains a key focus for them this summer. After failing with three bids for Guehi last year, reports this week suggest they may be preparing another approach.

Guehi is entering the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park but, so far, has not pushed for a move. Newcastle remain interested – though sources close to the situation believe convincing him to join may prove difficult.

At this stage, a switch to St James’ Park is seen as “unlikely,” according to those familiar with the player’s stance.

Newcastle have endured a frustrating window so far and there is a growing sense they could miss out on Guehi again – possibly to a Premier League rival.

Liverpool are also interested and are understood to be Guehi’s preferred destination if he does leave Palace. The Premier League champions have made their interest known informally earlier in the summer but the player is now waiting to see if it materialises into a formal offer.

If not, a stay at Crystal Palace remains possible.

Newcastle undergoing tough summer

It has not been an easy summer for Newcastle in terms of recruitment. So far, they have signed just two players: Anthony Elanga on a permanent deal and Aaron Ramsdale on loan.

But they lost out on Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, and there could be more striker problems.

The Magpies have been on the hunt for Benjamin Sesko, and had made an offer for him, but competition from Manchester United is fierce, and it’s now believed the Red Devils are in the box seat, having seen the striker agree to personal terms, with a full agreement with RB Leipzig to come.

Though Newcastle have made it clear that star striker Alexander Isak won’t move without a replacement already at the club, that he’s pushing for a move puts them in a trickier spot than they might have been.

Newcastle round-up: Sesko alternatives eyed

TEAMtalk is aware that Newcastle have five alternatives to Sesko in their sights.

Yoane Wissa, Ollie Watkins, Nicolas Jackson, Lois Openda and Samu Aghehowa are all potential striker signings.

Meanwhile, Isak was banished from training and the Newcastle squad’s family day as Eddie Howe feels he needs to earn his way back in.

And there have been more rejections for the Magpies, as AC Milan have turned away a bid for centre-back Malick Thiaw.

Newcastle’s most expensive signings per year