United feel they know when Benjamin Sesko will sign

Manchester United are reportedly ‘confident’ of completing the deal for Benjamin Sesko imminently, as they are ‘closing in on a full agreement’ for the striker.

Sesko has been on the radar of a number of sides this summer. Arsenal chose between him and Viktor Gyokeres, but opted for the latter, while Newcastle and Man Utd are still in the mix for the RB Leipzig man.

There’s been heavy reporting on his decision, with it suggested at one point that Sesko had told both United and Newcastle that he only wanted to join them.

He since reportedly agreed to the financial package that both sides offered him, showing no clear signs of where he actually wanted to end up.

But he has since reportedly chosen United, and the Red Devils have been given further hope of a transfer, after lodging a bid of €80million (£69.8m) plus add-ons, with transfer insider Ben Jacobs stating United are “advancing on reaching an agreement,” after David Ornstein said the Red Devils were “closing in” on Sesko.

When that agreement is expected to come has been revealed by Sacha Tavolieri.

He states United are ‘confident of completing the deal’ for Sesko ‘in the next 48 hours’.

Indeed, the insider has reiterated that the Red Devils are ‘closing in on a full agreement’ for the RB Leipzig striker.

Newcastle failure leads elsewhere

As United look like they’ll win the race for Sesko, that means Newcastle will have to look for another striker, after already losing out on Hugo Ekitike this summer.

TEAMtalk is aware that the Magpies have five alternatives in their sights.

In the Premier League, Yoane Wissa, Ollie Watkins and Nicolas Jackson are all on the radar.

Porto striker Samu Aghehowa and RB Leipzig man Lois Openda – Sesko’s team-mate – are also being eyed at Newcastle.

Leipzig, though, are adamant about not losing both Openda and Sesko in the same window, given how detrimental that would be to their forward line.

Man Utd round-up: Goalkeeper move coming after Sesko

It’s been reported that a United move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is coming as soon as Sesko has signed.

A first offer is said to be in the works, with PSG wanting £30.5million for the Italian.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa striker Watkins is reportedly ready to move to United if their move for Sesko is not successful.

He’s said to feel it’s the ‘right time’ to leave Villa, where he has played 223 games.

Sesko vs Man Utd strikers last season