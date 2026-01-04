Manchester United have their own contingency plans in place should they part ways with Ruben Amorim, and they are aware which options are available to them, TEAMtalk can confirm.

We can reveal that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox already has a list of potential replacements both short and long-term, which was first put together last year when Amorim was under severe pressure.

Wilcox and his football department have been fully behind Amorim, who has also enjoyed the unwavering support of the club’s co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has constantly insisted that he did not want more change.

However, things have suddenly come to a head, with Amorim frustrated with how things are going heading into the January window.

United feel they have backed Amorim at every turn, and in the summer they spent massively to bring in attacking trio Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. Indeed, United have spent nearly a quarter of a billion pounds since Amorim was appointed.

However, Amorim wants more to be spent heading into 2026, whereas United have not been planning on a huge January.

Now Amorim has turned up the heat on himself and United – pointing out what he feels his role is, emphasising he considers himself as the manager, even though he has always been referred to as a head coach.

This seemingly points to the fact that he is not enjoying the power or control a manager normally would.

“I just want to say I came here to be the manager, not to be the coach,” he said on Sunday.

“In every department – the scouting department, the sporting director – [they] need to do their job. I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that. That is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach.”

Man Utd chiefs stunned by Ruben Amorim outburst

Amorim’s current deal is due to run for another 18 months but we can reveal that United’s hierarchy have been left shocked by the comments made by the Portuguese.

Speculation is naturally turning to potential replacements, and whilst those talks have not happened at United, we can reveal the names that Wilcox and his staff have already been thinking about.

One of those, who would likely be a short-term option, is Michael Carrick. The former Middlesbrough man has previously served in the coaching set-up and is held in huge regard by the club.

We are told that the club would like him to be involved again at some point in the future.

There is also Sir Gareth Southgate, who is someone that Ratcliffe remains a huge fan of. Wilcox too is believed to have huge respect for the former England boss, and he is currently available.

United are not commenting on Amorim at this point, but it is safe to say that Wilcox will be talking with Ratcliffe and the rest of the club’s hierarchy in the coming days.

