‘Rudderless giant’ Man Utd DESTROYED by Spanish media as Martinez goes ‘nuclear’ and slams Red Devils AGAIN

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick and his players came in for strong criticism following their loss to Atletico Madrid

Manchester United have been taken to the cleaners by the Spanish media in the wake of their 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on Tuesday evening, while Lisandro Martinez has conducted another interview to condemn the board over what he perceives as a lack of ambition.

The Red Devils fell to a 2-0 loss against Diego Simeone’s side, who took the lead after just 49 seconds through Pablo Barrios, before Ademola Lookman pounced to wrap up the win with 11 minutes remaining.

For United, it was yet another limp display in a season littered with mediocre performances and, with the club now losing four of their nine games played so far, the heat is rising on Michael Carrick.

Despite that, co-owners INEOS are standing by their manager, and both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein have on Wednesday morning made it clear there are no plans to remove him from his position.

However, the Spanish media were left aghast by what they saw from the visitors, and a raft of their media has torn their performance apart with some pretty scathing comments.

Madrid-based publication AS led the onslaught, calling them a “rudderless giant.”

They stated: “In Atleti’s fifth consecutive victory, their first in Europe, they brought down that rudderless giant, a shadow of the side of the Ferguson era, before Simeone.”

Their report also accused the side of relying too heavily on Bruno Fernandes – once again off colour in the Spanish capital, adding United “looked destined to be attacked,” but lacked “colour and substance” and pointed to their over-reliance on Fernandes, adding: “Everything in Carrick’s team depends on Bruno.”

Cope weren’t much kinder, either, adding: “Given United’s current struggles, such a self-defeating start prompts deeper reflection and fuels a lack of confidence.

“With Matheus Cunha left out of the starting XI, his manager obsessed with reinforcing the midfield for a useless defensive setup at the Metropolitano, as evidenced by the early goal conceded.”

They did, though, have some kind words for Bryan Mbeumo, calling the Cameroon forward the “driving force of the Red Devils’ attack” but calling Fernandes “inconsequential at times.”

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Lisandro Martinez doubles down on Man Utd criticism

Mundo Deportivo were also highly critical, claiming United “threw in the towel after the second goal as “Atletico eased off the gas”, while Marca offered their entire side and manager Carrick low marks for their performance.

Across the border in Portugal, the reviews were no less harsh, with A Bola writing: “The Red Devils had never managed to beat the Spanish side, and they were even less likely to do so now: they are far behind, in many aspects, the team managed by Diego Simeone.”

They added: “With Bruno too confined to the wing, United spent more time without the ball (42% in total), which, given that they were facing a team not known for its possession-based style, reveals some structural problems.”

No doubt the biggest headlines of the night came after the game when defender Lisandro Martinez called out his club’s board over a perceived lack of transfer ambition of the summer; comments which have drawn a raft of responses and criticisms.

While both Jamie Carragher and Wayne Rooney have both condemned the Argentine for airing his thoughts in public, the Daily Mail’s Manchester United correspondent Nathan Salt argued the player have had another motive for speaking out.

He wrote for the Mail: ‘Martinez is no-nonsense on and off the pitch – but his lingering contract situation may be a key factor in his reason to go nuclear in front of the microphone after the defeat in Madrid.’

Meanwhile, Martinez has conducted a second interview condemning the club in more controversial comments which double down on his initial grievance.

“We have many games, we have to rotate players, and for me we don’t have the best squad compared to other top teams,” Martinez told CBS Sports.

“As a club, I expect more. I’m not gonna close my mouth; we need to have more ambition.

“I try to be positive and try to be honest. We have to change and do more because I think we are capable of being better. We have the players.

“But also, when you watch the games on television, you see the players and the manager and you point the finger, which is right; we take the responsibility. But also, as a club, I expect more, you know?

“I expect more. I’m not going to close my mouth.

“We need more ambition. We need to talk more about winning the Champions League and winning the Premier League. If we don’t tell the truth, nothing will change.”

In light of those comments, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has revealed the club’s immediate reaction to them, with INEOS reaching an instant decision on selling the star.

Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney has told United and Jason Wilcox what to do about Martinez following his explosive interview.

Meanwhile, Carrick has been warned by two pundits that his side are facing more misery at Elland Road on Sunday, with Paul Merson reflecting on a surprising shift in power.