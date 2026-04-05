Ryan Giggs names next Man Utd manager with arrival date set

Ryan Giggs can’t look past one obvious candidate to become the next permanent manager of Manchester United, and a trusted reporter has provided a telling update on the developing situation.

A monumental summer transfer window is on the horizon at Old Trafford, but before then, Man Utd must decide who’ll lead the club forward in the manager’s office.

Michael Carrick has done a sterling job as interim boss so far, and with each passing week, his chances of landing the job outright are swelling.

Nevertheless, United aren’t rushing into a decision and are unlikely to name the next figurehead before the season finishes.

There is, however, a telling update on who the next permanent manager might be by way of trusted reporter Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to The United Stand, Jacobs revealed one of the two managers who are believed to be rivalling Carrick for the role has slipped behind the others in the race.

The pair in question are Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino, but per Jacobs, Pochettino is now comfortably behind Carrick and Nagelsmann.

“There is a mechanism in Pochettino’s contract [with the USMNT], to not leave immediately,” explained Jacobs. “His contract runs for a limbo month, giving a few wind-down weeks in August.

“So if you want Pochettino for the start of the Premier League season, United will still have to go to US Soccer and negotiate that exit.

“Nagelsmann and Carrick are higher than Pochettino currently.

“In April, there will be some formal outreach to other candidates. Carrick is an option and will be encouraged by what he’s already done compared to others.”

Jacobs went on to add he expects Man Utd to announce their next permanent boss BEFORE the World Cup begins. The showpiece tournament in north America gets underway on June 11.

Ryan Giggs wants Michael Carrick

One club icon who’ll be overjoyed to see Carrick earn a promotion and assume the role outright is Ryan Giggs.

“The hardest thing in the world as a manager is to win games and he’s doing that, we’ve lost one game,” said Giggs when speaking on fan channel Webby & O’Neill.

“Not only that, just the feeling around the place, we were going to games and watching games not knowing what we were going to get. It’s all changed now, fans are coming to games now or watching TV thinking, ‘right, we’ve got a massive chance here.’

“We’re looking up now rather than down – can we catch City?

“The turnaround has been amazing. I think we were all like, well I was, ‘we need seven or eight players,’ to now maybe needing three or four in the summer, which is more achievable than seven or eight players.

“I can’t see past Michael at the moment, I just can’t. I think he’s brought a calmness, I think he’ll bring in Man United players because he knows the club. Give him time I think he goes from strength to strength.”

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