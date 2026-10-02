Top Man Utd star bites back at Paul Scholes ‘jury’s probably still out’ comments

Senne Lammens has responded to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes’ comments that the ‘jury is probably still out’ on his current claim to the No.1 spot at Old Trafford.

The Belgian goalkeeper completed an £18.1million move to United from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day last summer.

Despite his relatively modest fee, however, the 24-year-old quickly displaced Altay Bayindir to become first-choice at Man Utd under Ruben Amorim, followed by his replacement Michael Carrick.

Lammens ended up keeping eight clean sheets in his 32 Premier League appearances last season, with former Red Devils star Owen Hargreaves confidently labelling him United’s ‘signing of the season’.

However, Man Utd’s inconsistent start to the current campaign has raised questions as to whether Lammens is the long-term solution between the sticks at Old Trafford.

Speaking after United’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, United legend Scholes said: “What team have you seen win the Premier League without a top-class goalkeeper?

“Lammens might be that, I don’t know, I think the jury’s probably still out on that.

“You need a top class goalkeeper. You think of Liverpool’s team with Alisson, City’s teams, Raya at Arsenal. Man United with Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar.

“They’ve all got brilliant, brilliant goalkeepers. You start from the back, of course you do.”

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Lammens responds to Scholes’ concerns

Asked about Scholes’ comments and the constant scrutiny that comes his way at United, Lammens insisted it ‘is not easy for everyone’.

“I have not changed character by playing football at Manchester United,” Lammens said.

“You have to be mentally strong and self-confident in the face of all those people who express their opinions. I can imagine that this is not easy for everyone.

“I love playing all those Premier League matches. Premier League, Nations League…. That doesn’t feel any different.”

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Meanwhile, Belgium boss Mark van Bommel was keen to praise Lammens’ mental attitude during the current international break, telling reporters: “Senne’s strength is that he always remains the same regardless of the circumstances.

“That’s his character and his quality. If you see how quickly he adapted to Manchester United.

“The club is richer, the stadium is bigger than at Antwerp…. He has a good connection with his defenders. That’s worth a compliment.”