Manchester City remain nervous about the possibility of losing a plethora of elite stars next year if the Premier League imposes serious sanctions on the club, with multiple reports backing Josko Gvardiol, Rayan Ait-Nouri and, most worryingly of all, Erling Haaland to be among the first names to leave.

It was reported earlier that Haaland’s exit has been deemed inevitable by talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan if the club is sanctioned for its 114 guilty charges, with there being no chance that the striker ‘will be playing against Lincoln next season.’

Jordan said: “Everybody with half a brain knows; anybody with any brain will know that if Man City are consequenced to the extreme levels that people are suggesting they may well be, Erling Haaland will not be a Manchester City player.

“If he dared utter the real truth, which is, ‘I’ll be out of the door quicker than a quick thing from quick land’, if Man City are relegated and compromised to the extent that they may well be, there’s going to be absolute uproar.”

Whilst no word has come from Haaland’s party regarding his future, Ait-Nouri’s future in sky blue does look much more doubtful than the Norwegian’s.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, has brought news that Ait-Nouri’s services have been offered to direct rivals Manchester United, with Sky Germany reinforcing the idea, stating that they believe United would have little difficulty meeting personal terms with the Algerian.

It seems as though the left-back is keen for a move away from the Etihad, with reports believing he could push for a move to Italy this January if possible, with the 25-year-old supposedly disgruntled with his playing time for the eight-time Premier League winners.

And the next Citizen to show hints at a move away is Gvardiol, with the Croatian being labelled the ‘ideal profile’ for a European giant.

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Barcelona interested in Gvardiol as well as several high-profile defenders

With injuries to Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen, Barcelona are looking incredibly light across their backline, particularly in the middle.

Having prioritised attackers in the summer window, with the additions of Gabriel Jesus, Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon, as well as the significant capture of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, Barcelona have now found themselves in a defensive crisis, with Hansi Flick going on record to say the club is actively looking for a central defender to bolster their defensive third in January.

Gvardiol, Alessandro Bastoni, Lisandro Martinez and Natan are amongst just some of the names on Barca’s radar, but financial difficulties at the club may make a move complicated; La Vanguardia have recently reported that the Spanish giants would have to let an existing player go if they want to bring anyone in during January window.

With that, any move looks challenging, particularly any attempt at Gvardiol, who signed a new contract with City in the summer, which will keep him in Manchester until 2031. Juan Jimenez, editor-in-chief of AS, said: “Just recently, coinciding with the Rodri deal, the Catalan club, according to AS, inquired with Manchester City about Josko Gvardiol’s situation, even though he had just renewed his contract until 2031.

“The Croatian was the ideal profile Barça was looking for: an experienced left-footed centre-back despite his age (24) who could also play as a left-back.

“A move that, at this point, barring a loan, seems impossible unless the atmosphere at City continues to deteriorate.

“The mantra that Barça needs a commanding centre-back to win the Champions League has been echoing around the Camp Nou since Iñigo Martínez ‘s departure,” he continued.

“Last season, Deco moved forward in the Bastoni deal, but Inter Milan’s asking price was exorbitant, and Flick also jumped ship after his sending-off in the Bosnia-Italy match, which foreshadowed Italy’s disaster, once again missing the World Cup.

“Furthermore, Rodri became available, and the money that had been earmarked for Julián or the centre-back ended up being used for the Madrid-born midfielder.”

Although Barcelona may not have the financial capabilities to bring in a star such as Gvardiol, Haaland has had interest from a European powerhouse, with Real Madrid reportedly monitoring the goal machine.