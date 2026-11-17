Chelsea winger Estevao Willian’s performance for Brazil against Singapore has been hailed in the national media, with a former Manchester United defender of the opinion that he would be a good signing for the Red Devils under head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Estevao starred for Brazil in their 7-0 hammering of Singapore at the National Stadium in a friendly international on Tuesday.

The Chelsea winger started the game on the right side of a three-pronged attack in a 4-3-3 formation.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti decided to take off Estevao for Alisson Santana after 70 minutes.

Estevao was one of Brazil’s best players, with the 19-year-old scoring a goal and providing two assists.

The Chelsea winger created a total of three chances, made one tackle, and had a passing accuracy of 87.1%.

Estevao impressed for Brazil against Japan, too, as the winger continues to star under Ancelotti.

The winger has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea under manager Xabi Alonso this season.

The teenager has made only one start in the Premier League for the Blues so far this campaign.

The Brazilian media were hugely impressed with Estevao and have raved about his performance against Singapore.

Globo gave Estevao 7 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘Two assists, one goal, and the much-awaited playing time he hasn’t received from Xabi Alonso at Chelsea.

‘He combined well with Vanderson on the right wing.

‘He continues to be highly confident when wearing the national team jersey.’

GZH gave the Chelsea winger 7.5 out of 10 and observed: ‘He had a poor first half, but improved as the game went on, contributing with a goal and an assist.’

DON’T MISS: Ranking the 10 best Chelsea signings in Premier League history – Drogba 3rd; Palmer creeps in

Estevao Willian backed to succeed at Man Utd

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea have no plans to sell Estevao in the middle of the season.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, too, has reported that Chelsea will keep Estevao.

However, that has not stopped former Man Utd defender Mikael Silvestre from tipping Estevao to end up at Old Trafford and play under new Red Devils head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Silvestre said: “Well, Estevao played against United for Chelsea, and I think he’s shown why he should feature more.

“It looks like he’s going to fight for his place in the team, so I don’t anticipate United making a move for him.

“But he’s a good player for sure. He’s playing for the national team of Brazil, and I like his style. If he were available, he would be a good signing for United.”

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 best Man Utd signings in Premier League history: Ronaldo 3rd, Solskjaer 9th…