Juventus have made up their minds about selling Weston McKennie to Manchester United, according to a report, with TEAMtalk revealing whether the Red Devils are planning to sign the former Leeds United midfielder for their new coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino is leaving the USA managerial role and will take over as Man Utd head coach after the current international break.

The Argentine will replace Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, with the team in the Premier League bottom three at the moment.

Pochettino himself has spoken about signing USA players for Man Utd.

McKennie is one of the American players who has been linked with a move to Man Utd to continue to work with Pochettino.

The 28-year-old USA international midfielder, who had a loan spell at Leeds from Juventus in 2023, has himself said that USMNT players would be willing to join Man Utd.

McKennie said: “USMNT players at Manchester United? I think that, obviously, the time Pochettino spent here allowed him to appreciate this squad and see the quality it has to offer.

“And yes, I think it’s a possibility. We have a lot of guys on this team who will probably make a move soon or within the next year. So I think the links are somewhat inevitable.

“At the end of the day, though, you never know what’s going through a manager’s head or what kind of players he’s looking for.

“Still, I think you could see a few of us linked with United, and maybe it will actually happen.”

Despite McKennie suggesting that he would be ready to join Man Utd, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that the Red Devils are not planning to sign him in the middle of the season.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are not actively pursuing a deal for McKennie.

The Italian media has now claimed that Juventus do not want to sell McKennie in the middle of the season either.

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Juventus will NOT sell Weston McKennie to Man Utd

According to TuttoJuve, Juventus ‘has no intention of losing’ McKennie in the January transfer window.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has claimed that ‘McKennie is off limits’, adding that Juve manager ‘Luciano Spalletti considers him crucial to his project, and the club has no intention of opening negotiations in January’.

The report further stated: ‘The relationship between McKennie and Luciano Spalletti is a key aspect of the team.

‘The Juventus coach has shown a particular appreciation for the American’s abilities, using him in different positions as needed.

‘McKennie can play as a midfielder, defensive midfielder, winger, or attacking midfielder.

‘In emergency situations, he has even been deployed in more advanced attacking roles.

‘Juventus is unwilling to open negotiations and considers the player a key player for the present and future.’

McKennie is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2030.

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