Mikael Silvestre has leapt to the defence of former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following claims that the forward is somehow behind Manchester United’s problems this season.

Silvestre, who made over 350 appearances for the Red Devils between 1999 and 2008, is angry at suggestions that Ronaldo is causing issues in the United changing room, labelling them as “absolute rubbish”.

The 36-year-old made a surprise return to Old Trafford last September when he joined in an £18million, plus add-ons, deal from Juventus.

Bringing the club legend back has been questioned by some pundits and in certain media circles. However, Ronaldo has so far notched 14 goals in 20 United appearances in all competitions to shatter those illusions.

And Silvestre is not impressed with the Ronald doubters, telling the Daily Mirror: “This comment about him being a problem is absolute rubbish.

“Look at the ratio of goals scored to chances created since the start of the season. He wants to win trophies. He didn’t come to United to relax pre-retirement – it’s an even bigger challenge than he’s faced before.”

Three Manchester United players off to La Liga Manchester United need to sell players and 3 look set to move to Spain and the rumours of Ronaldo being unhappy at United could make things worse

Question marks have also been raised over Ronaldo’s chemistry with his teammates, with Mason Greenwood a prime example.

However, Silvestre just can’t see the issue, adding: “Everything he’s done has been positive.”

Haaland decides on next destination

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has reportedly told some random fans in Marbella that he will “play in Spain” next season.

The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker is currently in the Costa del Sol on a festive break. The Bundesliga is on a winter break with Dortmund not back in action until January 8 – against Eintracht Frankfurt. That has led the Haaland family to Spain, where they invested in a property in Malaga.

And while enjoying his time off in Marbella he was recognised by fans. With AS claiming when they approached him and asked him where he will play next year, he smiled and replied: “I will play here, in Spain.”

There’s absolutely zero to support the story from the Spanish publication. However, Haaland did spend time recovering in Spain from his latest injury. While Haaland’s father is understood to be a huge fan of the Andalusia region.

Of course both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been mentioned as suitors for the forward. Madrid have been more heavily linked, along with Manchester City and Manchester United.

It’s doubtful whether Barca have the financial capabilities to land Haaland. After a summer of free-transfer arrivals, they signed Ferran Torres from Man City for £46.7m, with further £8.5m coming in add-ons recently. But an outlay of £100m-plus for Haaland maybe be out of their reach.

Haaland does have a £68m release clause which comes into effect next summer. Dortmund though have not given up on the striker, who has 76 goals in 75 competitive games for BVB.

German outlet Bild report Dortmund are putting together a club-record financial package to persuade Haaland to stay. Aided by the club’s kit manufacturer Puma, Dortmund are hoping to keep hold of Haaland with a huge offer.

Haaland makes promise

The report details that Dortmund are prepared to double Haaland’s annual salary to £13.4m-a-year or the equivalent of £260,000-a-week.

The former Salzburg man could also be in line to collect up to £6.7m in bonuses from Puma.

But AS suggest Haaland’s time in Germany is up. They claim “Haaland doesn’t want to wait any longer”.

Haaland has claimed he is “coming for 2022” in an Instagram post, while the report claims he left a recent message: “My next six months in Dortmund will be my best six months.”

Whether or not Real can get a deal for Haaland and Kylian Mbappe over the line is debatable. But if they do there will be plenty of worried parties in the Premier League.

Not to mention both Manchester clubs, who have both got Haaland in their transfer plans.

READ MORE: Man Utd told to let attacker leave before Old Trafford situation ‘turns ugly’