Liverpool have made it clear that Dominik Szoboszlai is going nowhere this summer as they accelerate plans to reshape their midfield around him and top target Adam Wharton, with the Reds now ‘intensifying’ their interest in the Crystal Palace star, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Reds are pressing ahead with plans to strengthen the centre of the park under Andoni Iraola and sources have confirmed that Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton and Bournemouth star Alex Scott remain among the club’s most desired targets.

However, Liverpool’s message regarding Szoboszlai is equally emphatic.

The Hungary international has attracted attention from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have no intention of entertaining offers and continue to regard him as one of the cornerstones of their project.

Indeed, as previously revealed by TEAMtalk, club officials remain confident that a new contract for Szoboszlai will be agreed in the near future, ideally before the start of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool’s stance is significant because sources indicate the club’s recruitment team view Wharton as the ideal midfield addition to complement a core built around Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch.

The Reds are actively exploring their options in midfield as they prepare for possible departures and long-term uncertainty within the squad.

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TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are willing to allow Curtis Jones to join Inter Milan this summer, while Alexis Mac Allister’s future remains a subject of ongoing scrutiny amid continued interest from elsewhere in Europe.

As a result, strengthening the midfield department has become a priority. Wharton has emerged as one of the leading names on Liverpool’s shortlist.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers and is now regarded as one of England’s premier young midfielders. The pursuit has not been straightforward.

As TEAMtalk has previously reported, Liverpool have concerns about the inflation currently affecting the domestic transfer market, particularly following Manchester City’s move for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, which is expected to smash the British transfer record and significantly alter valuations across the Premier League.

However, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool have spent the past week intensifying their work on a potential deal for Wharton and believe an agreement can be reached with Palace.

Sources indicate the player himself is eager about the prospect of moving to Anfield and becoming part of Iraola’s new era on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, are prepared to back their interest financially.

TEAMtalk understands the Reds would be willing to exceed £70million for Wharton if required, a figure that would see Palace make a huge profit on a player they signed for just £18million.

Bournemouth maestro eyed as Wharton alternative

Palace remain in a strong position and are under no pressure to sell, but Liverpool believe a deal is achievable despite the growing market inflation.

Scott also remains firmly on Liverpool’s radar. The Bournemouth midfielder continues to be admired by the club’s recruitment staff, while teammate Marcus Tavernier is another player being monitored.

However, Bournemouth are determined to stand firm.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the most likely outcome for Scott is the signing of a new contract that would include a release clause becoming active in 2027, potentially delaying any move away from the Vitality Stadium.

That reality has only increased Wharton’s importance within Liverpool’s summer planning.

While several options remain under consideration, sources indicate the Palace star is rapidly emerging as one of the club’s key targets as they seek to build a midfield capable of challenging on all fronts under Iraola.

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