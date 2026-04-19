There’s a spectacular move for Bruno Fernandes in the works and two deals Manchester United recently made already look like masterstrokes, while Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Marcus Rashford and his proposed move to Barcelona.

Galatasaray want Bruno Fernandes

Man Utd won’t have to fend off just Saudi interest in captain Bruno Fernandes this summer, with Turkish giants Galatasaray readying an audacious move too.

Turkish clubs and Galatasaray in particular are no stranger to making eye-catching swoops of late. The signing of Victor Osimhen is perhaps the most pertinent recent example of that.

And according to the latest out of Turkey, Galatasaray are eyeing up an even bigger deal for Man Utd and Portugal superstar, Bruno Fernandes.

The upcoming approach was termed a ‘daring’ one and will be masterminded by club president Dursun Ozbek if he is re-elected in May.

Ozbek is plotting ‘comprehensive changes’ both on and off the pitch, and United ‘superstar’ Fernandes is ‘on his radar’.

The first step Gala will take is establishing contact with the player, and if he’s receptive, they’ll begin to explore how a club-to-club agreement can be struck with Man Utd.

In truth, this appears an almightily audacious attempt from Galatasaray, but you can’t knock them for trying.

FULL DETAILS: Bruno Fernandes to receive ‘daring’ approach from league leaders as ‘superstar’ Man Utd raid planned

Man Utd ecstatic with double deal

Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea perfectly encapsulated why Man Utd were right to make two big-money moves last summer.

Matheus Cunha bagged the winner with United’s only shot on target, while the winger he replaced, Alejandro Garnacho, floundered at both ends of the pitch. Aside from producing nothing in the final third, Garnacho was also guilty of failing to adequately track Fernandes who rifled across the ball Cunha drove home.

Selling Garnacho – a young homegrown player who did contribute his fair share of goals and assists – was a controversial decision at the time. But per the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, United are over the moon with the business they conducted.

Wheeler wrote: ‘By the time Alejandro Garnacho made his acrimonious exit from Old Trafford last summer, Manchester United had already signed the man who would take his place on the left side of their attack.

‘At £62.5million, Matheus Cunha only cost a modest amount more than the £40m United banked from Garnacho’s move to Chelsea. But United knew they were getting a proven Premier League player coming into the prime of his career, while Garnacho still had some way to go to justify his high opinion of himself.

‘Here, on a night of contrasting fortunes at Stamford Bridge, the difference was clear to see.

‘While Cunha was converting United’s only shot on target of the whole night to give Michael Carrick’s side a massive win in the race for Champions League qualification, Garnacho was trapped in his own private purgatory.’

The reporter added: ‘Garnacho had the world at his feet four years ago. He hasn’t done too badly since, but there is more to come from him if he can apply himself the right way.

‘In the meantime, United have every reason to be satisfied with the trade they made.’

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Marcus Rashford latest

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in with an update on Marcus Rashford and his proposed move to Barcelona amid talk the LaLiga giants could pull the plug and sign Brazilian wonderkid, Eduardo Conceicao, from Palmeiras instead.

Reporting on his YouTube channel, Romano explained: “My understanding at the moment is Barcelona are not in advanced talks for Eduardo Conceicao.

“Barcelona have been monitoring and tracking the player, for sure. But it’s the same for several other clubs around Europe, also from Premier League.

“So there are several clubs following the situation, still nothing decided with Barcelona.”

He continued: “This Conceicao situation with Palmeiras is NOT linked to what’s going to happen with Rashford.

“So Rashford and Conceicao are not in the same conversation. The situation with Rashford is quite clear – Barcelona want to re-negotiate terms with Man Utd.

“At the moment the request is to go for a different structure. while Man Utd insist on getting the full €30m for Rashford.

“At the moment there’s still no green light, because Man Utd don’t want to negotiate. United say ‘€30m or the player is back here and we decide what to do – sell him, keep him, we will decide what to do’.

“Man Utd want the full money. Barca as of today have an agreement with the player but not Man Utd, so that story is completely open, but it’s not linked with the situation of Brazilian wonderkid Conceicao.”