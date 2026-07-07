Man Utd target Tottenham revenge mission in race for World Cup attacker as £70m midfielder pushes for Old Trafford move

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with big-spending Tottenham Hotspur once again in the race to sign a top PSG talent, while a Premier League midfielder is pushing to complete a summer switch to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already lost one battle to Spurs this summer, after the north London side came out on top in the race to snap Mateus Fernandes from West Ham.

However, a fresh report claims Man Utd are now bidding to beat Tottenham to a top PSG attacker who could be available at a bargain price this summer.

Man Utd in Tottenham scrap for PSG sensation

According to a report from United In Focus, United and Spurs are exploring summer moves for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye, who is eager for regular first-team football.

The 18-year-old winger enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with PSG in 2025/26, making 31 appearances across all competitions.

While PSG remain reluctant to lose a top academy graduates, it’s stated they are prepared to consider offers in the region of €35million (£30m).

However, it’s claimed that the Premier League pair, alongside other suitors, are planning to test the reigning European champion’s resolve and make offers closer to €25m (£21m) for the teenager.

Mbaye’s desire for consistent playing time appears to be driving the speculation when it comes to his future in the French capital, having only racked up just over 1,200 minutes of action during the 2025/26 campaign.

The attacking depth at Luis Enrique’s disposal has made it difficult for Mbaye to make his mark, leading to interest from top clubs in his services.

At this stage, however, it’s reported that his representatives are encouraging him to remain in Paris and continue his development under Enrique.

Primarily a wide player, Mbaye is comfortable operating on either flank and also featured in an attacking midfield role for PSG last season.

Mbaye also made headlines at the World Cup when he scored for Senegal against France in a 3-1 defeat, becoming the youngest African goalscorer in tournament history at 18 years and 142 days.

That versatility is understood to be why Manchester United and Tottenham view him as a target.

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£70m midfielder pushing hard for Man Utd move

TEAMtalk can reveal United’s stance on signing Brighton star Carlos Baleba after a fresh report from Fabrizio Romano detailed how the midfielder would love a switch to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were keen on a 2025 summer deal for the Seagulls ace, only for INEOS to back away from a move due to Brighton pushing for at least £100million for the Cameroon international.

At the time, United felt that price point was too much for a player of Baleba’s age, and they were arguably justified after a drop-off from the 22-year-old during the 2025/26 campaign.

However, transfer guru Romano claims that Baleba is hunting a move to United and is keen to play under Michael Carrick, telling his YouTube channel: “For Baleba, at the moment, Man Utd are aware of the player’s desire.

“He would be super keen on joining Manchester United, but, at the moment, Utd have not returned with an approach or a proposal to Brighton.

“So, at the moment, the Baleba topic, I think, it’s a little bit cold.

“Then if the big topics, the big names and negotiations collapse, let’s see eventually what happens, but, at the moment, it’s just player’s big desire, and that’s it.”

Our own insider Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are still keen on signing on Baleba this summer, with his price tag now expected to have dropped to £70m.

That stance appears to have opened the door to a summer switch to Manchester for the talented midfielder, unless United decide to move for other reported options instead.

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