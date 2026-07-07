Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Manchester United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is driving the club’s quest to sign Andrey Santos, with sources telling TEAMtalk about the Chelsea midfielder’s stance on a move to Old Trafford.

On July 6, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Santos from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd already have a deal in place with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, but sources have told us that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, want at least another midfielder.

After missing out on the signings of Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, Man Utd are now focusing on Chelsea star Santos.

We understand that Man Utd have made fresh enquiries over a deal for Santos, who has been on the books of Chelsea since 2023.

Chelsea’s official website has noted the role that Santos played for Vasco da Gama before he switched to Stamford Bridge.

The profile states: ‘He operated primarily in a box-to-box midfield role prior to joining the Blues, combining the defensive instincts he showed from a young age with an attacking threat in the opposition box.’

Transfer guru Romano has also previously reported that Man Utd have long been in contact for Santos, and he has now suggested that the Premier League club’s director of recruitment, Vivell, could be behind the Red Devils’ pursuit of the 22-year-old midfielder, having previously been a technical director at Chelsea.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Andrey Santos, they had a contact with the agent of the player, and it’s not the first contact because it’s something that started long time ago in February and in March.

“Man Utd had two meetings with Giuliano Bertolucci, the Brazilian agent who represents Andrey Santos, so there is a good feedback between Man Utd and Andrey Santos.

“He is a possibility.

“He’s a name that also Christopher Vivell, who was at Chelsea and then joined Manchester United management, knows very well.

“So, for sure, he’s one of the names on the list.

“At the moment, Chelsea are yet to receive any bid for Manchester United.”

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Andrey Santos keen on Man Utd move – sources

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Santos himself is keen on a move to Man Utd.

We understand that the chance to play for Man Utd, who will feature in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, is very tempting for the Brazil international midfielder.

Fletcher reported: “Interest from Manchester United is genuine, with sources close to the player confirming to us that Old Trafford would be a very attractive destination for Santos.

“Should the Red Devils table a solid bid, Santos is said to be keen on the switch, viewing it as an opportunity to develop under a structured environment and compete for trophies in the Premier League and Europe.”

According to The Independent, Chelsea value Santos at £50million, and it remains to be seen whether Man Utd would be willing to pay that.

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