Rangers advancing towards astute signing of midfield leader with full agreement ‘not far away’

Partizan midfielder Vanja Dragojevic is closing in on a move to Rangers

Rangers are advancing talks with Partizan Belgrade over the signing of midfielder Vanja Dragojević, with both clubs optimistic about reaching an agreement in the coming days – and TEAMtalk can reveal the Glasgow giants are also keen to land a Tromsø star too.

The 20-year-old Partizan captain, who has impressed with his leadership and technical ability, is understood to be very keen on a move to Glasgow and is eager to feature in European competition.

Sources close to the negotiations have described the talks as positive, with both sides “not far away” from a deal.

Rangers, under new manager Derek McInnes, lodged an initial bid believed to be around £3.8 million (€4.5m, $5m), though Partizan are holding out for closer to £4.5 million (€5.3m, $6m).

The Serbian club’s hierarchy have admitted in recent days that they are preparing for the potential departure of their midfield starlet as they look to balance their books ahead of the new domestic season.

Partizan have also removed the midfielder from all matchday responsibilities as his exit edges closer.

Dragojević would arrive as the second midfield reinforcement of the summer window, following the recent arrival of Dan Neil from Sunderland. The former Sunderland captain penned a three-year deal at Ibrox and is expected to provide steel and creativity in the engine room.

McInnes, who returned to the club as manager in June, has made it clear he wants to strengthen the squad significantly as he prepares for a challenging campaign on both domestic and European fronts. The fact that both Neil and Dragojevic have been captains shows the mentality Rangers are looking for in their signings – and they are not done yet…

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Rangers transfers: Gers also keen on Tromsø midfielder

Indeed, the Ibrox boss remains keen to add further quality in central areas.

Rangers are planning for the possible exit of Belgian international Nicolas Raskin, who has been linked with moves away from Glasgow and is very much a man in demand, as we have reported.

The World Cup star remains a top target for Bologna, though they are far from the only side keen, and there is also interest from Real Betis and a Premier League new boy in his services. The 25-year-old is rated at over £20m.

By bringing in fresh talent early, the club aims to stay ahead of any potential departures and maintain squad depth.

As a result, we also understand that Norwegian midfielder Jens Hjertø-Dahl of Tromsø also remains a target, and sources say that Rangers are in contact with his team over a potential deal.

However, the next one through the door looks highly likely to be Dragojević.

His desire to join Rangers stems from the opportunity to play regular first-team football in a competitive environment and represent the club on the European stage.

At just 20, he has already captained Partizan on numerous occasions and is viewed as a long-term investment with significant potential.

With pre-season well underway, McInnes is working hard to shape a competitive side capable of challenging at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

A deal for Dragojević, which has the full approval from owners, 49ers Enterprises, would represent another positive step in that rebuild and would be warmly welcomed by the Rangers support.

Negotiations continue, but momentum appears to be with Rangers as they seek to wrap up the signing before the transfer window intensifies.

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