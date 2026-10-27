Why Man Utd stuck with Michael Carrick as ‘one more chance’ explained

Why Manchester United have stuck with Michael Carrick has been revealed

The alternatives to Michael Carrick were underwhelming to Manchester United, who have decided to give the boss one more chance to impress.

United’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at the weekend looked to be the end for Carrick. Many felt the recent results and the way the Red Devils have played has shown the boss is out of his depth.

And while crunch talks took place and the club are said to have their preferred replacements in place, it looks as if United will be sticking with Carrick.

He has taken charge of the club’s training and is set to be in the dugout for the Chelsea game on Saturday.

Why Michael Carrick is still in charge

The Sun has suggested United were left disappointed by three of their five managerial targets.

Samuel Luckhurst wrote: ‘decision-makers are not fully sold on available coaches Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann.’

Howe and Nagelsmann are felt to be the two frontrunners, and both men are currently without sides of their own.

A source reportedly feels ‘the best [managers] won’t come.’

READ MORE: Gary Neville reacts as Michael Carrick given lifeline to stay Man Utd manager

United boss has one more chance

Insider Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Carrick is to be given one chance at United – though he does suggest more could follow.

He said: “There were discussions [on] Sunday night already after [a] terrible game against Bournemouth.

“And then, Monday, spending basically the whole day in conversation, with all the people at the club involved: owner, CEO, director Jason Wilcox, Michael Carrick himself. There were conversations with the players as well.

“The decision of the club is to back Michael Carrick, to give Michael Carrick at least one more chance.

“Saturday, Stamford Bridge, Chelsea [vs] Manchester United, that’s going to be obviously an important game.

“Manchester United didn’t win a single game in the last eight they played in all the competitions so far, so a terrible moment for Manchester United.”

Jarrad Branthwaite competition revealed

Elsewhere, it’s revealed that United are still interested in £80million-rated Jarrad Branthwaite, who Liverpool are also linked with.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “Clubs are continuing to have a look at Branthwaite because he’s a top player.

“He’s had his progress hampered by injuries in the last 18 months or so, but looks to be back fully fit now.

“Manchester United are long-term admirers of his and tried to sign him a couple of summers ago, but a couple of derisory bids were rejected by Everton, who are quite relaxed about the whole situation.

“He signed a new deal last summer, so he’s under contract at Everton until 2030.

“There is always going to be interest in top players like Jarrad Branthwaite. Man United, we know, are probably gonna have a big restructure of their defence, so I’m sure that Branthwaite will be pretty high up their list.”