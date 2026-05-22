Manchester United are edging closer to bringing Ederson Silva to Old Trafford as Red Devils manager Michael Carrick’s first signing of the summer transfer window, according to a report, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are facing a major obstacle in their pursuit of Elliot Anderson.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 11 that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Ederson.

Sources told us at the time that Ederson is willing to move to Man Utd from Atalanta on a contract until 2031, with £100,000 per week as salary.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently reported on X on May 21 that ‘Ederson would be open to joining’ Man Utd.

Romano claimed that Man Utd were going to hold further talks over Ederson, and it has now been reported in the Italian media that a deal between all three parties is close to being finalised for €50million (£43.2m, $58m).

SportItalia journalist Michele Criscitiello wrote on X at 10:33am on May 22: “Manchester United-Atalanta: deal almost closed.

“Ederson to Premier for 50 million euros: agreement on all fronts. @tvdellosport #sportitalia”

Another Italian journalist has claimed that Ederson is ‘one step away’ from joining Man Utd from Atalanta.

If indeed Man Utd sign Ederson, then the Brazil international defensive midfielder will become Michael Carrick’s first signing of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd have announced that Carrick is now the permanent manager after being in interim charge of the first team for the second half of the season.

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Man Utd face Man City roadblock for Elliot Anderson – sources

Like Ederson, Elliot Anderson is also a top target for Man Utd, but TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Manchester City are now pressing ahead to get a deal done for the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are in talks with Nottingham Forest to wrap up a deal for Anderson before the 2026 World Cup finals start in June.

We understand that Man City are willing to make Anderson their most expensive signing in history – more than the £100million they paid for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Anderson and Man City have already agreed a deal in principle over personal terms.

Man Utd are still keen on the England international midfielder, but, as things stand, it is Man City where the former Newcastle United star is heading to this summer.

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