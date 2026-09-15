Liverpool old boy Michael Owen hopes the Reds can see the best of Alexander Isak this season

Liverpool star Alexander Isak can enjoy a massive season for the Reds and return himself to the level that convinced the Reds to fork out a British record £125m, Michael Owen has exclusively revealed and in comments which appear to suggest something of a U-turn.

The Swede moved to Anfield at the end of one of the most protracted transfer sagas in living memory last summer when Newcastle eventually wilted and allowed the 26-year-old to depart Tyneside for the eye-watering fee.

But that lengthy delay in securing the transfer ultimately proved catastrophic for Isak, who arrived on Merseyside only half fit and without a focused and tailored pre-season campaign to his name, while struggles to justify his enormous fee only cranked up the pressure on the 62-cap star.

And when Isak suffered a broken fibula in December that ruled him out of action for 106 days shortly before Christmas and just a matter of weeks into his Anfield career, some were fearful that the Reds had wasted their cash.

As a result, Isak went into this season with plenty to prove and with Owen warning the striker he was “running out of excuses” to prove himself worthy of not just that giant fee, but the faith Liverpool had put on him in general.

In an appearance on talkSPORT on August 25, Owen stated: “I had plenty of injuries in my career, so I know how hard it is to get back and you do need a bit of time.

“And we’ve given him, everybody’s given him, time and understood that.

“But then he sort of finished the season, gone to the World Cup and now he’s had a pre-season and you just think: ‘OK, now we’re starting to run out of excuses’.

“We need to start seeing the real Isak. And we know how good he is – wow, we saw him for Newcastle, he’s absolute class.

“But we haven’t seen it for Liverpool just yet and I think questions will come now.”

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Owen now predicting Isak redemption arc

Since Owen made those comments, which did come in for some criticism, Isak scored three goals in his next two games, though he has subsequently drawn blanks in his last two outings against Atletico Madrid and Fulham.

Nonetheless, Owen thinks Isak could be on for a really strong season under new boss Andoni Iraola in comments that completely contradict his earlier observations.

“He’s started well this season,” Owen exclusively told TEAMtalk in association with the best online casinos selected for UK players.

“Isak has scored a few goals now and looks sharp; I think he will continue to have a very good season and score plenty of goals.

“Injuries as a striker, especially the way Isak plays (as I know) it takes time to get back to your top level again…

“Isak also had the World Cup, but has looked good so far this season; I like him a lot, and he absolutely can be a very big player for the club this season.”

With Iraola still trying to discover his best team at Anfield, one observer has explained why another costly star needs axing immediately from the starting line-up, with another star pushed forward into his position.

The Reds are next in action on Tuesday night when they tackle Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup third round. Whether Isak starts the game will be open to some debate, though Iraola has at least confirmed one starter and revealed another long-term injury struggler could make his return in the game.