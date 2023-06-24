Impending Newcastle signing exposes ‘some problems’ as international manager admits sense of ‘regret’

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has admitted some ‘regret’ that Sandro Tonali is leaving Serie A behind him to join Newcastle United.

Newcastle are on the verge of completing the signing of Tonali from AC Milan after having a club-record bid accepted. Personal terms have also been agreed with the midfielder, who has passed the necessary medical checks.

Therefore, Tonali will be able to be unveiled as a Newcastle player very soon. While Eddie Howe will be hoping to benefit from having a new midfield talent at his disposal, it is fair to say the move has sent shockwaves through Italy.

Tonali is about to become the most expensive player his country has ever produced. Hence, he is a high-profile capture for Newcastle.

Currently, Tonali has been on duty with Italy’s under-21 team at the European Championship for that age group. However, he is 23 years old now and does have 14 senior caps for the country under his belt already.

Thus, Mancini has been asked for his opinion of the midfielder’s upcoming move. According to the former Man City boss, Tonali will find his new experience in England ‘useful’ – but there must be ‘some problems’ that have led to him leaving Serie A.

READ MORE – Newcastle transfers: Eddie Howe adds double title winner to ‘shortlist’ as key area targeted for Champions League challenge

Italy boss sees both sides of Tonali to Newcastle transfer

Mancini told Sky Sport Italia: “On one hand there’s a bit of regret if a good and young player like Tonali leaves Italy. It means there are some problems.

“On a technical level, however, the Premier League will be useful for Tonali; it’s good for him.”

The Brescia academy graduate is often compared to Andrea Pirlo, but a more accurate comparison – that he too would favour – is with Gennaro Gattuso.

As a defensive midfielder, Tonali should be able to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League. Still, it might take some time to adjust.

But his experience of playing in the Champions League with Milan should equip him well for his upcoming adventure in the same continental competition with Newcastle.

He will obviously also be at a high enough level to still remain on Mancini’s radar for international selection for Italy, as long as he performs well for his new club.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been tipped to target two other Serie A stars after wrapping up the Tonali deal.