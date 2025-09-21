It could soon be one in, one out at Newcastle

Newcastle United have reportedly switched their transfer focus to bolstering their midfield engine room in January as rumours persist over Joelinton’s future, with TEAMtalk analysing why a move for a reported Inter Milan target could be perfect for Eddie Howe.

The Magpies did add to what is arguably the strongest part of Howe’s team over the summer when they brought in Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, but that did not stop them making a late play in the window to try and sign Inter’s Davide Frattesi.

The 25-year-old was a major target for the club over the summer before they eventually snapped up Ramsey, but they are now ready to renew that interest in January, according to fresh reports that emerged on Sunday.

Sport Witness states that Newcastle are keeping a close eye on Frattesi, as concerns grow that Joelinton could still be lured to the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian is a huge fan favourite at St James’ Park and remains under contract until 2028. However, that has not stopped reports emerging of Saudi sides pushing to secure the 29-year-old’s signature – either in the new year or next summer.

With that in mind, Newcastle are keeping tabs on Frattesi’s game time at Inter and have been given a major boost in that regard.

Frattesi has been in and out of the starting line-up since joining Inter Milan from Sassuolo and his struggles have continued in the early stages of the new campaign.

The Italy midfielder has managed only 21 minutes of game time thus far, but despite that his stock remains high and a move in January is very much on the cards.

To that end, a move from Newcastle would not come as a massive surprise, especially if Inter hint that a deal could be in the offing for a player who is valued at around €40million (£34.5m / $46.7m).

How Davide Frattesi signing fits for Newcastle

Similar to Joelinton in some ways, Frattesi is a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder known for his goal-scoring instincts, intelligent runs into the box and strong ball-carrying abilities.

He is outstanding when it comes to exploiting space in and around the box and can also feature as more of a No.10 in Howe’s traditional 4-3-3 system.

Frattesi is also adept defensively, if asked to play in a deeper role, and has a varied range of passing.

The former Sassuolo man has chalked up 15 goals and nine assists in 90 appearances for Inter to date, but will struggle to add to those sorts of numbers of his current lack of game time persists.

To that end, a move in January could be the ideal scenario for a player who still has plenty to offer, just not at the San Siro, it would seem.

