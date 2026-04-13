Newcastle in dreamland as Real Madrid say YES to stunning sale

A top tier source has confirmed Real Madrid now fully intend to sell one of their forwards this summer, and TEAMtalk understands Newcastle believe the player can adequately fill the void left by Alexander Isak.

Newcastle netted a colossal £125m fee when selling Isak to Liverpool last summer. The Magpies spent heavily trying to plug the gap, with Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa both arriving for big fees.

However, both frontmen have endured torrid debut seasons at St. James’ Park. Summing up how bad it’s been, neither player were selected to start in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Will Osula preferred up top.

Touching on the big-money duo, Newcastle boss, Eddie Howe, essentially stated he doesn’t fancy either player.

“I don’t pick the team based on transfer fees,” Howe said. “I have to pick the team based on what I see. I thought Will Osula was training well and deserved to start. I thought he played well. He took his goal well.”

It doesn’t take a genius to work out Newcastle – assuming Howe is still the manager – will be in the market for another striker this summer.

Earlier in April, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of Newcastle aiming high when looking to Real Madrid for a new striker.

Gonzalo Garcia, 22, is the player in Newcastle’s sights. The Spaniard joint-top scored at the 2025 Club World Cup with four goals, and in very limited action this season, has scored six more times.

The issue for Garcia is an obvious one, Kylian Mbappe has locked down the central striking role. When Real go two up top, there’s the small matter of Vinicius Jr, while Rodrygo will factor back into the equation once he’s recovered from an ACL injury.

Furthermore, the latest from The Athletic stated Real Madrid now plan to reintegrate Endrick into their first-team plans next year.

Endrick is currently on loan at Lyon and once the loan ends, he’s expected to see an up-tick in game-time back at the Bernabeu.

All of this means Garcia has no future in Madrid, even if he is a talented and homegrown frontman.

And per the report, Real Madrid’s mind is now made up and they’ve decided to sell Garcia at season’s end.

One of the outlet’s Real Madrid experts, Mario Cortegana, wrote: ‘Gonzalo Garcia will not be part of Madrid’s plans for next season.

‘It has been decided that the 22-year-old’s development will benefit from regular playing time away from the club.’

A loan is not in Real’s thinking either, with Cortegana adding: ‘The preferred plan now is for him to be sold.’

This news will be greeted warmly at St. James’ Park, with sources previously telling us Newcastle believe Garcia has the attributes to not only thrive in the Premier League, but to develop into a truly ‘top class’ striker over time.

The only sticking point in this story comes from Cortegana’s suggestions any sale would be similar to the one that took Nico Paz to Como a few years ago.

The inference there is Real Madrid would insist on inserting one or multiple buy-back clauses into the terms, meaning Real would be able to re-sign Garcia in future windows for a pre-set price.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Newcastle & Real Madrid news – Lewis Miley / Eduardo Camavinga

In other news, Newcastle may be bracing themselves for interest in some of their biggest stars this summer, but TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that homegrown talent Lewis Miley is also attracting growing attention, including from Manchester United and European champions PSG.

Elsewhere, Liverpool appear to have been given a massive boost to their chances of landing Eduardo Camavinga this summer, following reports that Real Madrid are ready to sanction a surprise sale.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Liverpool to battle Man Utd for brilliant Robertson replacement as TRIPLE raid on Bundesliga giants lined up