Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says YES to Newcastle as tempting price tag revealed

Newcastle United have held talks with the representatives of former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the Denmark international has confirmed his willingness to return to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has emerged as a serious option for the Magpies as they look to inject experience into their midfield following a summer of significant change at St James’ Park.

Hojbjerg joined Marseille initially on loan from Tottenham in 2024 before making the move permanent last summer, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in Ligue 1.

However, TEAMtalk understands Marseille are now under pressure to generate funds, and the French club are prepared to sanction the midfielder’s departure for the right price.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Hojbjerg’s camp have begun exploring the market, approaching clubs in England, Italy, Germany and Spain, with strong interest emerging from across Europe.

Marseille are understood to value the experienced midfielder at around €15million (£13m).

Newcastle are among the clubs to have held discussions as they reshape their midfield following the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies have already invested heavily in exciting young talents Aladji Bamba and Sean Steur, but with both players still under the age of 21, the club are keen to add proven leadership and Premier League know-how to complement their youthful additions.

That profile fits Hojbjerg perfectly.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle have outlined their vision to the Dane, who is receptive to the prospect of returning to England after two seasons in France.

The former Southampton and Tottenham midfielder believes he still has plenty to offer at the highest level and is open to becoming part of Matthias Jaissle’s evolving project on Tyneside.

However, TEAMtalk can also confirm that Hojbjerg is one of a number of midfield options currently being assessed by Newcastle as they weigh up how best to reshape their engine room before the transfer window closes.

Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha remains the club’s dream target, although his valuation continues to prove a significant obstacle, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed.

Other Newcastle midfield targets named

Real Sociedad’s Croatia international Luka Sucic is another player admired by Newcastle’s recruitment team, while Porto youngster Victor Froholdt has been extensively scouted in recent months.

The Magpies are also long-term admirers of Lamine Camara, with the Senegal international having already built a strong relationship with Newcastle’s summer signing Aladji Bamba during their time together at Monaco.

Hojbjerg’s experience, though, gives him a unique appeal as Newcastle seek to balance youth with proven quality and leadership.

The Magpies are aware they will not have a clear run at the player.

Interest from elsewhere in Europe remains genuine and Hojbjerg’s representatives are continuing to assess all options before deciding on the next step in his career.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have reportedly responded to Manchester United’s latest enquiry for Lewis Hall.