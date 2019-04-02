Zinedine Zidane has claimed that Raphael Varane has not expressed a desire to leave Real Madrid amid links with Manchester United.

Reports earlier on Tuesday suggested that the Red Devils have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Varane, who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently eyeing to fix his suspect defence.

It was claimed that Varane has informed Real Madrid that he wants to leave this summer, amid links with an £86million move to Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus are also believed to be interested in the France international, but Zidane insists he has no plans to let Varane go, having played a key role in his Real arrival from Lens in 2011.

“I don’t want that,” he said when asked about the possibility of Varane leaving.

“He’s a very young player, he has been here for eight years and he is doing really well. These things happen in life, but he looks good to me. He hasn’t said anything.

“The important thing is what the player says to me and at the moment he’s at the best club in the world. He has won a lot and he seems fine to me.”

Despite this, the player has seemingly confirmed that he wishes to try a fresh challenge this summer. French football agent Bruno Satin claims he has spoken to Varane’s agent and brother Anthony about his future.

“I spoke recently with Anthony, and we discussed a little bit about the state of the market, so to speak,” Satin told French TV show Late Football Club.

“I think at this moment in his career he [Raphael Varane] is having a profound reflection.

“I don’t think he has fully decided to leave Real Madrid, but he is thinking about it because he has won everything that you can at Real

