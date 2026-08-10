Arsenal ahead of Man Utd for £30m signing and sale will be sanctioned

Arsenal and Manchester United are both in the mix for the same £30m-rated player whose club are willing to sanction a sale, and it’s the Gunners who appear to be ahead, according to reports.

The Gunners and Red Devils still have work to do in the market, with both clubs pushing to complete several more signings.

Arsenal want a centre-back amid William Saliba’s absence with a back issue, a high calibre left winger, and budget permitting, a striker.

Man Utd, meanwhile, intend to sign a left-back and a third central midfielder. Whether moves will be made for a left winger and striker depend on whether Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee stay or go. In Rashford’s case, he’s now expected to remain at Old Trafford.

United’s desire to land a left-back is no secret, with Lewis Hall their top target. However, after already letting three of their best players go this summer (Tonali, Guimaraes, Gordon), Newcastle have determined enough is enough and they’re retaining Hall.

That’s pushed Man Utd into the market for alternatives, and according to The Sun, they’re looking at a player also on Arsenal’s radar.

Earlier on Monday, the outlet brought news of Arsenal and United making enquiries into the potential signing of Joaquin Seys from Club Brugge.

The 21-year-old has six caps for Belgium to his name so far and per the report, is valued at €35m / £30m by the Belgian champions.

A subsequent update from trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, has confirmed Arsenal and Man Utd are interested in signing Seys.

Arsenal ahead of Man Utd for Joaquin Seys transfer

Jacobs also noted that just as they did when selling Christos Tzolis to Arsenal in July, Brugge are ready to sanction another sale for one of their best players.

But there may be bad news for those wishing to see Seys line up at Old Trafford, with Jacobs hinting it’s Arsenal who hold the advantage.

“There’s a possibility of a move to the Premier League there,” began Jacobs when reporting on talkSPORT. “Both clubs (Arsenal and Man Utd) are assessing options.

“I think this is a deal that like with Christos Tzolis, Club Brugge would be willing to sanction, nothing advanced though, at this point.

“The player has been tracked for quite some time, particularly I’m told by Arsenal.

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“We know that Man Utd’s window is not done yet, and for United there are a few priority positions they’re looking to address.

“One is potentially left wing if Marcus Rashford departs. One is another central midfielder, and then some form of defensive cover.

“In the long run they’re maybe going to need a replacement for Harry Maguire, but of course both Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are viewed as a young partnership that could be the foundations of Manchester United for some time to come.

“And then over on the left side, still finding another left-back because Diego Leon is young and Luke Shaw isn’t going to be around forever.”

If Man Utd miss out on Seys or come to the conclusion he’s not worth pursuing, we understand RB Leipzig’s David Raum is coming under strong consideration.

Raum is also believed to be keen on the prospect of moving to Old Trafford.

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