‘Outstanding’ Barcelona newcomer chased by Man Utd as next Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the major Premier League clubs pursuing Barcelona starlet Dro Fernandez, it has been claimed, with a scout report outlining where the teenager excels.

Fernandez is a 17-year-old attacking midfielder who can play in the No 10 role or out wide on the left flank. He is a graduate of Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy who also represents Spain at youth level.

Fernandez has yet to make his senior debut for Barcelona but it is surely not far away. Despite his tender age, Fernandez is already starring for the club’s B team, while he has also been training with the first-team squad in pre-season.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd have ‘entered the fight’ to sign Fernandez after sending scouts to watch him in action.

Fernandez’s ‘remarkable’ performances have made him ‘one of the most sought-after names in European football’, and Man Utd are hoping to win the race for his services.

The Red Devils view Fernandez as a player with top-class potential who could make a huge impact on the Premier League in the future.

His contract expires in June 2027, which could give United the chance to land him for a reasonable price next year.

As per FourFourTwo, United boss Ruben Amorim has identified Fernandez as a potential ‘long-term replacement’ for captain Bruno Fernandes.

The latter rejected a big-money offer from Saudi club Al-Hilal in the summer but is expected to reconsider it after the 2026 World Cup.

United will face plenty of competition if they make a concrete move to bring his younger namesake Fernandez to England.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are all monitoring his situation too and considering moves of their own.

Barca are planning talks with Fernandez’s camp to tie him down to a new contract. But there will be plenty of pressure on those discussions as the Premier League’s elite clubs lurk.

Future Ballers describe Fernandez as a playmaker defined by his ‘creativity, game understanding, vision and assists’.

READ NEXT 🔵🔴 Brutal Barcelona decision leaves top star on the hunt for next club

Man Utd target an ‘excellent finisher’

He has ‘excellent finishing and ‘highly precise set-piece abilities’. The wonderkid is right-footed but is ‘comfortable using his weaker left foot’, which aids his ‘impressive dribbling’ and ‘outstanding ball control’.

In a recent interview, Barca defender Eric Garcia praised Fernandez by saying: “Dro is the one who has surprised me the most, given his age, born in 2008, he does things that are difficult to see.

“He has that thing where the ball slips away from him a little, he sticks his leg out and gets there.

“The coach gives confidence to the youth players who deserve it, and we give them peace of mind. It’s not easy to train with the stars, but they have the talent to be with us.”

Barca setback; Man Utd deal planned

📌 £25m star ‘prefers’ Real Madrid to Barcelona as Xabi Alonso RUINS Hansi Flick plan – report

📌 Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd want deal sealed ‘as soon as possible’ despite red flag

📌 Amorim already planning to replace Man Utd star as multiple clubs plot Old Trafford raid – sources