Barcelona pair name Real Madrid star they hope will move to the Camp Nou in apocalyptic transfer

Barcelona stars, Pedri and Ferran Torres, both agreed on which Real Madrid ace they want brought to the Camp Nou in a deal that would change the relationship between the two Spanish giants forever.

Relations between Real Madrid and Barcelona are always frosty, and moves like the one that saw Luis Figo ditch Barca for Real way back in 2000 will live in infamy.

Direct deals between the clubs have been in short supply since then, with Javier Saviola in 2007 generally recognised to be the last high profile player to jump ship.

But if Pedri and Torres were to get their way, history would be made in the form of Kylian Mbappe adding his name to the list.

During a recent appearance on El Hormiguero, the Barcelona stars were asked to choose one Real Madrid star to bring to the Camp Nou in an ideal world.

Pedri spoke first, saying “Mbappe, right?” Turning to Torres, the frontman agreed: “Yes, Mbappe.”

Barcelona have their own clinical striker in situ right now in the form of Robert Lewandowski. However, the veteran Pole is 37 years of age and will need replacing sooner rather than later.

A move for Real talisman Mbappe would unquestionably require a world record transfer fee, and it’s well-documented Barca barely have two euros to rub together right now.

What’s more, it is inconceivable Real would sanction the sale of arguably the best player in world football right now, and especially so to their fiercest rivals.

Of course, there is virtually zero chance of Mbappe defecting to Barcelona at this stage in his career, and the Frenchman is more than happy with the prospect of spending his prime years in the Spanish capital.

